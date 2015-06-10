NAHVERKEHR BRANDENBURG

Summary sheet
Framework loan to support investments in public transport infrastructure in the Federal State of Brandenburg from 2014 to 2019. The project targets new construction and extension of existing infrastructure for rail, bus and tram services.
The projects under the framework loan will improve accessibility, comfort and quality of public transport. Improved quality and attractiveness of public transport will contribute to sustainable economic and regional development.
The proposed project consists of a number of small and medium-sized works on the train, bus and tram network of Brandenburg. The Bank will require Land Brandenburg to ensure that the environmental impact assessment (EIA) process is applied in line with Directive 2011/92/EC on environmental impact assessment. Compliance with the Strategic Environmental Assessment (SEA) Directive 2001/42/EC will also be assessed during appraisal.
The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of all projects under the framework loan have been or shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directives 2004/18/EC and/or 2004/17/EC as well as Directives 89/665/EEC and 92/13/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
Documents
General enquiries and comments
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Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.
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Complaints mechanism
Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.
Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.