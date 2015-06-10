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NAHVERKEHR BRANDENBURG

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 150,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Germany : € 150,000,000
Transport : € 150,000,000
Signature date(s)
15/12/2015 : € 150,000,000
Other links
Related public register
06/01/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - NAHVERKEHR BRANDENBURG
Related public register
25/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - NAHVERKEHR BRANDENBURG

Summary sheet

Release date
10 June 2015
Status
Reference
Signed | 15/12/2015
20150285
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
NAHVERKEHR BRANDENBURG
ACCEPTABLE CORPORATE(S), PUBLIC ENTITY(IES)
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 100 million
EUR 200 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Framework loan to support investments in public transport infrastructure in the Federal State of Brandenburg from 2014 to 2019. The project targets new construction and extension of existing infrastructure for rail, bus and tram services.

The projects under the framework loan will improve accessibility, comfort and quality of public transport. Improved quality and attractiveness of public transport will contribute to sustainable economic and regional development.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The proposed project consists of a number of small and medium-sized works on the train, bus and tram network of Brandenburg. The Bank will require Land Brandenburg to ensure that the environmental impact assessment (EIA) process is applied in line with Directive 2011/92/EC on environmental impact assessment. Compliance with the Strategic Environmental Assessment (SEA) Directive 2001/42/EC will also be assessed during appraisal.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of all projects under the framework loan have been or shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directives 2004/18/EC and/or 2004/17/EC as well as Directives 89/665/EEC and 92/13/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Related documents
06/01/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - NAHVERKEHR BRANDENBURG
25/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - NAHVERKEHR BRANDENBURG

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - NAHVERKEHR BRANDENBURG
Publication Date
6 Jan 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
63897774
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20150285
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Germany
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - NAHVERKEHR BRANDENBURG
Publication Date
25 Dec 2021
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
151850634
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20150285
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Germany
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
06/01/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - NAHVERKEHR BRANDENBURG
Related public register
25/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - NAHVERKEHR BRANDENBURG
Other links
Summary sheet
NAHVERKEHR BRANDENBURG
Data sheet
NAHVERKEHR BRANDENBURG

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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