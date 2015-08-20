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SOZIALE STADTERNEUERUNG HAMBURG II

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 150,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Germany : € 150,000,000
Urban development : € 150,000,000
Signature date(s)
23/12/2015 : € 150,000,000
Other links
Related public register
23/01/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SOZIALE STADTERNEUERUNG HAMBURG II
Related public register
28/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - SOZIALE STADTERNEUERUNG HAMBURG II

Summary sheet

Release date
20 August 2015
Status
Reference
Signed | 23/12/2015
20150274
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
SOZIALE STADTERNEUERUNG HAMBURG II
SAGA SIEDLUNGS-AG HAMBURG, GWG GESELLSCHAFT FUER WOHNEN UND BAUEN MBH
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 150 million
EUR 300 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The proposed investment loan with SAGA GWG will be the second project with the City of Hamburg's social housing company for the financing of retrofitting and new construction of social housing and associated infrastructure.

Rehabilitation and construction of urban and social infrastructure in selected districts of Hamburg. The housing investments will need to satisfy the EIB's eligibility criteria for urban renewal and sustainable communities.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Compliance with the relevant EU Directives will be verified during appraisal: EU EIA Directive 2011/92/EU, EU SEA Directive 2001/42/EC, EU Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC and EU Birds Directive 2009/147/EC. The status of any environmental studies and public consultations related to the urban renewal, upgrading and construction investments will be reviewed during project appraisal. Energy efficiency requirements in line with the EU Directive on the Energy Performance of Buildings 2010/31/EU will also be further assessed during project appraisal.

The promoter does not operate in the utilities sector, does not have the status of a contracting authority and operates in a competitive environment. Thus, it is not covered by the EU directives on procurement. Details for the awarding of the contracts will be further examined during appraisal.

Related documents
23/01/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SOZIALE STADTERNEUERUNG HAMBURG II
28/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - SOZIALE STADTERNEUERUNG HAMBURG II

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SOZIALE STADTERNEUERUNG HAMBURG II
Publication Date
23 Jan 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
64286342
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20150274
Sector(s)
Urban development
Regions
European Union
Countries
Germany
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - SOZIALE STADTERNEUERUNG HAMBURG II
Publication Date
28 Dec 2022
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
162871221
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20150274
Sector(s)
Urban development
Regions
European Union
Countries
Germany
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
23/01/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SOZIALE STADTERNEUERUNG HAMBURG II
Related public register
28/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - SOZIALE STADTERNEUERUNG HAMBURG II
Other links
Summary sheet
SOZIALE STADTERNEUERUNG HAMBURG II
Data sheet
SOZIALE STADTERNEUERUNG HAMBURG II

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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