NEUE FAHRZEUGE U-BAHN NUERNBERG

Summary sheet
The project consists of procuring and putting into operation new rolling stock (trains) for the Nuremberg underground, servicing the Cities of Nuremberg and Fuerth in the German federal state of Bavaria, in the administrative region of Middle Franconia.
The existing rolling stock will reach the end of its calculated service life by 2019 and has to be replaced. The new rolling stock will be more energy efficient, environmentally friendly and designed for passenger comfort, and will provide other benefits such as barrier-free access and increased pram space, among other things.
The manufacture of rolling stock does not fall under either Annex I or Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 85/337EEC, as modified. It is not clear at this stage if any depots are necessary. New depots – if any –could fall under Annex II of the EIA Directive, and therefore may be subject to an EIA procedure. This aspect will be investigated during appraisal in order to confirm that this and other applicable EU environmental requirements will be complied with.
The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directives 2004/18/EC and/or 2004/17/EC as well as Directives 89/665/EEC and 92/13/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required. The tender is published under 2014/S 127-227550 d.d. 5-7-2014.
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