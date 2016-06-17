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BIALYSTOK MUNICIPAL INFRASTRUCTURE III

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 71,187,888.57
Countries
Sector(s)
Poland : € 71,187,888.57
Urban development : € 19,220,729.92
Transport : € 51,967,158.65
Signature date(s)
6/12/2017 : € 19,220,729.92
6/12/2017 : € 51,967,158.65
Other links
Related public register
22/01/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BIALYSTOK MUNICIPAL INFRASTRUCTURE III
Related public register
24/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - BIALYSTOK MUNICIPAL INFRASTRUCTURE III

Summary sheet

Release date
17 June 2016
Status
Reference
Signed | 06/12/2017
20150255
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
BIALYSTOK MUNICIPAL INFRASTRUCTURE III
CITY OF BIALYSTOK
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
PLN 300 million (EUR 71 million)
PLN 2020 million (EUR 479 million)
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project concerns urban and infrastructure development of the city of Bialystok in the years 2015-20. The individual projects concern roads, energy efficiency, cultural heritage, public transportation, education (schools), sport facilities, sewage and water.

The multi-sector operation will support investments dedicated to the construction and improvement of urban roads, public transport, social housing schemes and other investments related to urban infrastructure (e.g. schools, cultural and sports facilities, etc.).

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project comprises a multi-scheme operation classified as a framework loan and some of the schemes may fall under Annex I or II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU as amended. Should any scheme have a negative impact on an area forming part of the Natura 2000 network (falling under the Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC or Birds Directive 2009/147/EC), the Bank would require the promoter to act according to the provisions of the aforementioned Directives as transposed into the national law. It is a requirement that all schemes must be implemented in compliance with EU environmental legislation.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directives 2004/18/EC or 2014/24/EU where applicable, as well as Directives 89/665/EEC and 92/13/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.

Related documents
22/01/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BIALYSTOK MUNICIPAL INFRASTRUCTURE III
24/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - BIALYSTOK MUNICIPAL INFRASTRUCTURE III

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BIALYSTOK MUNICIPAL INFRASTRUCTURE III
Publication Date
22 Jan 2018
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
79094096
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20150255
Sector(s)
Transport
Urban development
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - BIALYSTOK MUNICIPAL INFRASTRUCTURE III
Publication Date
24 Dec 2022
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
158942631
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20150255
Sector(s)
Transport
Urban development
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
22/01/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BIALYSTOK MUNICIPAL INFRASTRUCTURE III
Related public register
24/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - BIALYSTOK MUNICIPAL INFRASTRUCTURE III
Other links
Summary sheet
BIALYSTOK MUNICIPAL INFRASTRUCTURE III
Data sheet
BIALYSTOK MUNICIPAL INFRASTRUCTURE III

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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