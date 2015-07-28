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GEMEINSCHAFTSKRAFTWERK INN

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 150,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Austria : € 150,000,000
Energy : € 150,000,000
Signature date(s)
23/12/2015 : € 150,000,000
Other links
Related public register
15/12/2015 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - GEMEINSCHAFTSKRAFTWERK INN
Related public register
04/01/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - GEMEINSCHAFTSKRAFTWERK INN
Related public register
30/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - GEMEINSCHAFTSKRAFTWERK INN

Summary sheet

Release date
28 July 2015
Status
Reference
Signed | 23/12/2015
20150250
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
GEMEINSCHAFTSKRAFTWERK INN
TIWAG-TIROLER WASSERKRAFT AG
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 150 million
EUR 472 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Construction of a new hydropower plant on the Upper Inn river

The project will support EU energy policy, which favours a strong increase in renewable power production, and will help maintain the reliability of the electricity system. The project will to some extent contribute to covering peak demand as well as to regulating the electricity system.

The project is in line with the Bank's priority lending objectives related to renewable energy/energy efficiency and complies with the Bank's energy lending criteria.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project falls under Annex II of Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU and it was screened in by national authorities and is subject to an EIA. An EIA has been performed in accordance with national legislation and its compliance with EU legislation will be checked during appraisal.

The European Commission exempted the generation of electricity in Austria from public procurement provisions by Decision 2008/585/EC. The Bank will review the project's procurement procedures to ensure that its funds are used appropriately for the purchase of works, goods and services.

Related documents
15/12/2015 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - GEMEINSCHAFTSKRAFTWERK INN
04/01/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - GEMEINSCHAFTSKRAFTWERK INN
30/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - GEMEINSCHAFTSKRAFTWERK INN

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - GEMEINSCHAFTSKRAFTWERK INN
Publication Date
15 Dec 2015
Document language
German
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
63600921
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20150250
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Austria
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - GEMEINSCHAFTSKRAFTWERK INN
Publication Date
4 Jan 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
63760985
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20150250
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Austria
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - GEMEINSCHAFTSKRAFTWERK INN
Publication Date
30 Dec 2024
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
233349580
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20150250
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Austria
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
15/12/2015 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - GEMEINSCHAFTSKRAFTWERK INN
Related public register
04/01/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - GEMEINSCHAFTSKRAFTWERK INN
Related public register
30/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - GEMEINSCHAFTSKRAFTWERK INN
Other links
Summary sheet
GEMEINSCHAFTSKRAFTWERK INN
Data sheet
GEMEINSCHAFTSKRAFTWERK INN

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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