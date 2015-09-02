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CERN - HIGH LUMINOSITY LARGE HADRON COLLIDER

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 228,206,298.5
Countries
Sector(s)
Switzerland : € 45,641,259.7
France : € 182,565,038.8
Services : € 228,206,298.5
Signature date(s)
19/09/2016 : € 45,641,259.7
19/09/2016 : € 182,565,038.8
Other links
Related public register
06/01/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CERN - HIGH LUMINOSITY LARGE HADRON COLLIDER
Related press
Switzerland: CHF 250m credit facility for the High Luminosity Large Hadron Collider (HL-LHC) – CERN – Geneva

Summary sheet

Release date
2 September 2015
Status
Reference
Signed | 19/09/2016
20150246
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
CERN - HIGH LUMINOSITY LARGE HADRON COLLIDER
EUROPEAN ORGANIZATION FOR NUCLEAR RESEARCH
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
CHF 250 million (EUR 230 million)
CHF 949 million (EUR 875 million)
Location
Sector(s)
  • Services - Professional, scientific and technical activities
Description
Objectives

Financing of part of the European Organization for Nuclear Research (CERN) investment activities, related to studies, upgrades and implementation of new systems.

The High Luminosity Large Hadron Collider (HL-LHC) project represents an upgrade to increase the capacity (luminosity increase) of the current LHC accelerator at CERN. The project concerns the development and construction of accelerator system components, which will be installed in a tunnel 27 km in circumference, some 100 metres below ground, located between the Jura mountain range in France and Lake Geneva in Switzerland.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The safety and radiation protection for the CERN installations is regulated by a tripartite convention between CERN, the French Nuclear Safety Authority (ASN) and the Office Fédéral de la Santé Publique Suisse. Given the increase of energy levels, it is expected that the site will require updated operating authorisations; during the due diligence the services will review the requirements and the status of the associated approval processes. Although research infrastructure is not specifically mentioned in Annex II of Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU, the services will verify if any related requests have been put forward by the relevant authorities, and will review their status along with any other environmental and safety-related issues.

CERN is an intergovernmental organisation with 21 member states and has defined and implemented the CERN procurement rules for the procurement of supplies and services. Like other large-scale pan-European research infrastructures, the public procurement is not covered by the provisions of the Directive on Public Procurement (2004/18/EC), as it falls under the exemption mentioned under the directive's Article 15 point (c). Nevertheless during the due diligence the services will review that the procedures ensure the best interests of the project.

Related documents
06/01/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CERN - HIGH LUMINOSITY LARGE HADRON COLLIDER
Other links
Related press
Switzerland: CHF 250m credit facility for the High Luminosity Large Hadron Collider (HL-LHC) – CERN – Geneva

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CERN - HIGH LUMINOSITY LARGE HADRON COLLIDER
Publication Date
6 Jan 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
63919507
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20150246
Sector(s)
Services
Regions
European Union
EFTA countries
Countries
France
Switzerland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
06/01/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CERN - HIGH LUMINOSITY LARGE HADRON COLLIDER
Other links
Summary sheet
CERN - HIGH LUMINOSITY LARGE HADRON COLLIDER
Data sheet
CERN - HIGH LUMINOSITY LARGE HADRON COLLIDER
Related press
Switzerland: CHF 250m credit facility for the High Luminosity Large Hadron Collider (HL-LHC) – CERN – Geneva

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Switzerland: CHF 250m credit facility for the High Luminosity Large Hadron Collider (HL-LHC) – CERN – Geneva
Other links
Related public register
06/01/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CERN - HIGH LUMINOSITY LARGE HADRON COLLIDER

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Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

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Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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