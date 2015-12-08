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LONDON OVERGROUND TRAINS (LOTRAIN)

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 272,250,272.25
Countries
Sector(s)
United Kingdom : € 272,250,272.25
Transport : € 272,250,272.25
Signature date(s)
6/04/2016 : € 49,500,049.5
6/04/2016 : € 222,750,222.75
Other links
Related public register
23/02/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - LONDON OVERGROUND TRAINS (LOTRAIN)

Summary sheet

Release date
8 December 2015
Status
Reference
Signed | 06/04/2016
20150235
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
LOTRAIN
TRANSPORT FOR LONDON
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 307 million (GBP 220 million)
EUR 642 million (GBP 461 million)
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Supply of up to 60 4-car units (240 vehicles) to London Overground for use on the Gospel Oak Barking route, the West Anglia Inner routes and the East London/North London routes, and minor associated civil works related to station improvements and platform extensions

The project will replace existing diesel trains and almost-40-year-old electric trains with new electric trains on the London Overground network.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Manufacture of the new train sets will take place in the manufacturer's plant and does not fall within the scope of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU; therefore no EIA is required. Compliance of associated facilities, in particular of a new depot or expansion of existing depots, if any, with EU directives on the environment will be analysed during appraisal.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directives 2004/18/EC and/or 2004/17/EC as well as Directives 89/665/EEC and 92/13/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Related documents
23/02/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - LONDON OVERGROUND TRAINS (LOTRAIN)

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - LONDON OVERGROUND TRAINS (LOTRAIN)
Publication Date
23 Feb 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
64867473
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20150235
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
United Kingdom
Countries
United Kingdom
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
23/02/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - LONDON OVERGROUND TRAINS (LOTRAIN)
Other links
Summary sheet
LOTRAIN
Data sheet
LONDON OVERGROUND TRAINS (LOTRAIN)

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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