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GORENJE RDI PROJECT

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 50,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Czechia : € 1,500,000
Sweden : € 6,000,000
The Netherlands : € 6,500,000
Slovenia : € 36,000,000
Industry : € 50,000,000
Signature date(s)
16/05/2016 : € 1,500,000
16/05/2016 : € 6,000,000
16/05/2016 : € 6,500,000
16/05/2016 : € 36,000,000
Other links
Related public register
12/04/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - GORENJE RDI PROJECT
Related press
Slovenia: EIB provides EUR 50 million to Gorenje to develop a new generation of domestic appliances

Summary sheet

Release date
12 October 2015
Status
Reference
Signed | 16/05/2016
20150221
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
GORENJE RDI PROJECT
GORENJE GOSPODINJSKI APARATI DD
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 50 million
Not disclosed.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project comprises the promoter's planned expenditures in research, development and innovation (RDI) for the years 2016-2019 related to the development of new, better performing and more energy-efficient white goods.

The loan will support the promoter's research in improved performance, user-friendliness, lower energy consumption and lower use of resources (such as water) for a range of household appliances. The project will be carried out in its research and development (R&D) centre and headquarters in Slovenia as well as in other R&D centres in Sweden, The Netherlands and Czech Republic.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project's RDI activities will be carried out in existing facilities already authorised that will not change in scope due to the project. An environmental impact assessment (EIA) is therefore not required by Directive 2011/92/EU. The project, if successful, will have positive environmental effects leading to the introduction on the market of better performing and more environmentally friendly home appliances that will substitute less eco-friendly white goods.

The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not operating in the utilities sector and not having a status of a contracting entity, thus not subject to EU rules on public procurement.

Related documents
12/04/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - GORENJE RDI PROJECT
Other links
Related press
Slovenia: EIB provides EUR 50 million to Gorenje to develop a new generation of domestic appliances

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - GORENJE RDI PROJECT
Publication Date
12 Apr 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
65771043
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20150221
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Czechia
Slovenia
The Netherlands
Sweden
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
12/04/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - GORENJE RDI PROJECT
Other links
Summary sheet
GORENJE RDI PROJECT
Data sheet
GORENJE RDI PROJECT
Related press
Slovenia: EIB provides EUR 50 million to Gorenje to develop a new generation of domestic appliances

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Slovenia: EIB provides EUR 50 million to Gorenje to develop a new generation of domestic appliances
Other links
Related public register
12/04/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - GORENJE RDI PROJECT

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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