GREAT NORTH ROAD (T2) Upgrade

Summary sheet
The project consists of the upgrade of the Zambian section of the Great North Road (T2) between Mpika and the border with Tanzania in Nakonde. It further includes the rehabilitation of feeder roads in the Chinsali-Nakonde section, complementary initiatives in the project area and the provision of technical assistance.
The project is a joint COMESA/EAC/SADC Aid for Trade Initiative, the primary aim of which is to lower transport cost along this key regional road corridor. It will contribute transforming centrally located Zambia from a land-locked to a land-linked country, while fostering continental integration and promoting inclusive economic growth and poverty reduction. It will help diversify the Zambian economy and unlock the country's economic potential. The upgrade of the Great North Road will also make the road more resilient to climate change and safer for road users and local communities.
An Environmental and Social Impact Statement (ESIS) Report has been developed, including public consultations and accompanying management plans of a Resettlement Action Plan (RAP), Stakeholder Engagement Plan (SEP) and an Environmental and Social Management Plan (ESMP).
The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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