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GREAT NORTH ROAD (T2) UPGRADE

Signature(s)

Amount (.*)
€ 182,450,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Zambia : € 182,450,000
Transport : € 182,450,000
Signature date(s)
4/09/2020 : € 72,450,000
7/08/2018 : € 110,000,000
(*) Including a € 72,450,000 Investment Grants provided by the AFRICA INVESTMENT PLATFORM
Other links
Related public register
19/11/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - GREAT NORTH ROAD (T2) UPGRADE - Environmental and Social Impact Statement (ESIS)
Related public register
22/01/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - GREAT NORTH ROAD (T2) UPGRADE
Related press
Zambia: European support to help unlock Great North Road’s potential for Zambians

Summary sheet

Release date
16 November 2017
Status
Reference
Signed | 07/08/2018
20150219
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
GREAT NORTH ROAD (T2) Upgrade
ROAD DEVELOPMENT AGENCY
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 182 million
EUR 435 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project consists of the upgrade of the Zambian section of the Great North Road (T2) between Mpika and the border with Tanzania in Nakonde. It further includes the rehabilitation of feeder roads in the Chinsali-Nakonde section, complementary initiatives in the project area and the provision of technical assistance.

The project is a joint COMESA/EAC/SADC Aid for Trade Initiative, the primary aim of which is to lower transport cost along this key regional road corridor. It will contribute transforming centrally located Zambia from a land-locked to a land-linked country, while fostering continental integration and promoting inclusive economic growth and poverty reduction. It will help diversify the Zambian economy and unlock the country's economic potential. The upgrade of the Great North Road will also make the road more resilient to climate change and safer for road users and local communities.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

An Environmental and Social Impact Statement (ESIS) Report has been developed, including public consultations and accompanying management plans of a Resettlement Action Plan (RAP), Stakeholder Engagement Plan (SEP) and an Environmental and Social Management Plan (ESMP).

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement.

Related documents
19/11/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - GREAT NORTH ROAD (T2) UPGRADE - Environmental and Social Impact Statement (ESIS)
22/01/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - GREAT NORTH ROAD (T2) UPGRADE
Other links
Related press
Zambia: European support to help unlock Great North Road’s potential for Zambians

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - GREAT NORTH ROAD (T2) UPGRADE - Environmental and Social Impact Statement (ESIS)
Publication Date
19 Nov 2017
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
79937291
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20150219
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
Zambia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - GREAT NORTH ROAD (T2) UPGRADE
Publication Date
22 Jan 2018
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
79197316
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20150219
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
Zambia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
19/11/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - GREAT NORTH ROAD (T2) UPGRADE - Environmental and Social Impact Statement (ESIS)
Related public register
22/01/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - GREAT NORTH ROAD (T2) UPGRADE
Other links
Summary sheet
GREAT NORTH ROAD (T2) Upgrade
Data sheet
GREAT NORTH ROAD (T2) UPGRADE
Related press
Zambia: European support to help unlock Great North Road’s potential for Zambians

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Zambia: European support to help unlock Great North Road’s potential for Zambians
Other links
Related public register
19/11/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - GREAT NORTH ROAD (T2) UPGRADE - Environmental and Social Impact Statement (ESIS)
Related public register
22/01/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - GREAT NORTH ROAD (T2) UPGRADE

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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