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UCB NOVEL DRUG CANDIDATES

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 150,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Belgium : € 67,500,000
United Kingdom : € 82,500,000
Services : € 150,000,000
Signature date(s)
15/12/2015 : € 67,500,000
15/12/2015 : € 82,500,000
Other links
Related public register
24/11/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - UCB NOVEL DRUG CANDIDATES

Summary sheet

Release date
26 June 2015
Status
Reference
Signed | 15/12/2015
20150218
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
UCB NOVEL DRUG CANDIDATES
UCB SA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 150 million
EUR 426 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Services - Professional, scientific and technical activities
Description
Objectives

Financing of UCB New Medicines activities in the fields of neuroscience (Braine-l'Alleud, Belgium) and immunology (Slough, UK) over the period 2015-2017

The project concerns the discovery research, non-clinical developments and early clinical developments, i.e. finding and confirming candidates and progressing them through proof of concept stage in the areas of neurology and immunology.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project mainly concerns investments in research and development (R&D) that are expected to be carried out in existing facilities already authorised for the same purpose and would therefore not require an environmental impact assessment (EIA) under Directive 2011/92/EU. Full environmental details will be verified during the appraisal.

The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not operating in the utilities sector and not having the status of a contracting entity, thus not subject to EU rules on public procurement. However, if, after the project appraisal, the EIB were to conclude that the promoter is after all subject to EU public procurement legislation (i.e. Directive 2004/17/EC), then the Bank would require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directive 2004/17/EC and Directive 92/13/EEC), with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Comments

Professional, Scientific and Technical Activities

Related documents
24/11/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - UCB NOVEL DRUG CANDIDATES

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - UCB NOVEL DRUG CANDIDATES
Publication Date
24 Nov 2015
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
63067006
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20150218
Sector(s)
Services
Regions
European Union
United Kingdom
Countries
Belgium
United Kingdom
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
24/11/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - UCB NOVEL DRUG CANDIDATES
Other links
Summary sheet
UCB NOVEL DRUG CANDIDATES
Data sheet
UCB NOVEL DRUG CANDIDATES

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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