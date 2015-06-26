Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

NORTHERN POWERGRID NETWORK INVESTMENT

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 418,425,164.91
Countries
Sector(s)
United Kingdom : € 418,425,164.91
Energy : € 418,425,164.91
Signature date(s)
2/12/2015 : € 169,995,750.11
2/12/2015 : € 248,429,414.8
Other links
Related public register
04/01/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - NORTHERN POWERGRID NETWORK INVESTMENT
Related public register
01/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - NORTHERN POWERGRID NETWORK INVESTMENT
Related press
United Kingdom: Northern Powergrid regional energy investment gets GBP 250m EIB backing

Summary sheet

Release date
26 June 2015
Status
Reference
Signed | 02/12/2015
20150155
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
NORTHERN POWERGRID NETWORK INVESTMENT 2015-2016
NORTHERN POWERGRID HOLDINGS CO
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
GBP 300 million
GBP 700 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Northern Powergrid, the distribution network operator for the northeast England and Yorkshire regions, based in Newcastle Upon Tyne in England, seeks EIB financing for its network investments for the period 2015-2016

Distribution network upgrade, expansion and improvement.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Most of the project will concern the implementation of medium and low-voltage schemes that are expected to have minimal environmental impact. The environmental aspects of the project will be appropriately assessed as part of the Bank’s appraisal process.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directives 2004/18/EC and/or 2004/17/EC as well as Directives 89/665/EEC and 92/13/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Comments

Total project cost is estimated to be approximately GBP 700 million.

Related documents
04/01/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - NORTHERN POWERGRID NETWORK INVESTMENT
01/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - NORTHERN POWERGRID NETWORK INVESTMENT
Other links
Related press
United Kingdom: Northern Powergrid regional energy investment gets GBP 250m EIB backing

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - NORTHERN POWERGRID NETWORK INVESTMENT
Publication Date
4 Jan 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
63834772
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20150155
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
United Kingdom
Countries
United Kingdom
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - NORTHERN POWERGRID NETWORK INVESTMENT
Publication Date
1 Jan 2019
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
89235695
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20150155
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
United Kingdom
Countries
United Kingdom
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
04/01/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - NORTHERN POWERGRID NETWORK INVESTMENT
Related public register
01/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - NORTHERN POWERGRID NETWORK INVESTMENT
Other links
Summary sheet
NORTHERN POWERGRID NETWORK INVESTMENT 2015-2016
Data sheet
NORTHERN POWERGRID NETWORK INVESTMENT
Related press
United Kingdom: Northern Powergrid regional energy investment gets GBP 250m EIB backing

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
United Kingdom: Northern Powergrid regional energy investment gets GBP 250m EIB backing
Other links
Related public register
04/01/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - NORTHERN POWERGRID NETWORK INVESTMENT
Related public register
01/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - NORTHERN POWERGRID NETWORK INVESTMENT

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications