HBOR RISK-SHARING FOR MIDCAPS & OTHER PRIORITIES

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
- Credit lines - Credit lines
The proposed guarantee operation would be structured as a risk-sharing instrument to cover up to 50% of credit risk associated with a portfolio of existing corporate loans outstanding on HBOR's balance sheet. As a condition and with the resources made available by the guarantee, HBOR will grant new loans to mid-caps and other eligible promoters. The new loans will not be covered by the guarantee.
The proposed guarantee instrument is designed to facilitate the financial intermediary to finance new loans for mid-caps and other priority projects.
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
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Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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