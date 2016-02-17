KIELCE URBAN DEVELOPMENT

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
The proposed project is a standard framework loan to finance investments indicatively identified by the promoter for EIB co-financing. Eligible schemes will involve urban renewal and regeneration (including environmental protection, public buildings and energy efficiency measures), municipal roads and sustainable urban transport investments. The majority of the investments will be co-financed by the European Structural and Investment Funds (ESIF).
The multi-sector sub-projects/schemes to be financed are expected to contribute to the implementation of Kielce's 2020 development strategy. The city is located within a region (Swietokrzyskie Voivodship NUTS II Region) classified by the EU as a less-developed region in the 2014-2020 programming period and thus eligible under the EIB Cohesion Priority Regions objective.
The project comprises a multi-scheme operation classified as a framework loan and some of the schemes may fall under Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU. Should any scheme have a negative impact on an area forming part of the Natura 2000 network (falling under the Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC or Birds Directive 79/409/EEC), the Bank would require the promoter to act according to the provisions of the aforementioned directives as transposed into national law. It is a requirement that all schemes must be implemented in compliance with the EU environmental legislation. The energy performance designs of any new or renovated buildings will be verified during appraisal.
The promoter, as a public administration entity, is required to follow EU public procurement rules (2004/17/EC and 2007/18/EC) as implemented by national law, including publication of contract notices in the EU Official Journal, if and where appropriate.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
Documents
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