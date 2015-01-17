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AMBER GRID GAS TRANSMISSION PIPELINE

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 28,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Lithuania : € 28,000,000
Energy : € 28,000,000
Signature date(s)
21/12/2015 : € 28,000,000
Other links
Related public register
23/07/2015 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - AMBER GRID GAS TRANSMISSION PIPELINE
Related public register
08/12/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AMBER GRID GAS TRANSMISSION PIPELINE
Related public register
18/08/2017 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - AMBER GRID GAS TRANSMISSION PIPELINE

Summary sheet

Release date
24 June 2015
Status
Reference
Signed | 21/12/2015
20150117
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
AMBER GRID GAS TRANSMISSION PIPELINE
AB AMBER GRID
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 28 million
EUR 59 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
Description
Objectives

sConstruction of a gas pipeline between Klaipeda and Kursenai

The project consists of the construction of a 110 km long DN800 gas pipeline and a maximum operating pressure of 54 bar, from Klaipeda up to Kuršenai. The project will allow the capacity enhancement of Klaipeda-Kiemenai pipeline in Lithuania.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project required an environmental impact assessment (EIA), which has already been approved by the competent authority.

The investment is subject to the procurement provisions defined in Directive 2004/17/EC for entities operating in the water, energy, transport and postal services sectors.

Related documents
23/07/2015 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - AMBER GRID GAS TRANSMISSION PIPELINE
08/12/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AMBER GRID GAS TRANSMISSION PIPELINE
18/08/2017 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - AMBER GRID GAS TRANSMISSION PIPELINE

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - AMBER GRID GAS TRANSMISSION PIPELINE
Publication Date
23 Jul 2015
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
60490146
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20150117
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Lithuania
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AMBER GRID GAS TRANSMISSION PIPELINE
Publication Date
8 Dec 2015
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
63430206
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20150117
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Lithuania
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - AMBER GRID GAS TRANSMISSION PIPELINE
Publication Date
18 Aug 2017
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
75944473
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20150117
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Lithuania
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
23/07/2015 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - AMBER GRID GAS TRANSMISSION PIPELINE
Related public register
08/12/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AMBER GRID GAS TRANSMISSION PIPELINE
Related public register
18/08/2017 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - AMBER GRID GAS TRANSMISSION PIPELINE
Other links
Summary sheet
AMBER GRID GAS TRANSMISSION PIPELINE
Data sheet
AMBER GRID GAS TRANSMISSION PIPELINE

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications