ACCESSIBILITY PORTS INFRASTRUCTURE

Summary sheet
The project consists of a framework loan to fund rail and road access investments in state-owned ports in Spain through a State Fund - "PAF" (Port Accessibility Fund). The project will help to improve land connectivity in key ports all located in the TEN-T Network. The operation will be a natural continuation of the extensive support provided by the EIB to the development of this seaport network over the last years.
The project contributes to strategic transport objectives including TEN-T, Climate Action, Cohesion Priority Regions / Economic and Social Cohesion, Conventional railways, roads and motorways.
As the operation includes several different schemes in several different locations, the need for an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) may vary according to location and will be analysed on a case-by-case basis at allocation stage. The same procedure will be followed to assess potential significant impacts on protected nature areas. Compliance with environmental and nature conservation directives and procedures will be checked at the allocation stage. The promoters and final beneficiaries' environmental compliance capabilities will be checked during appraisal.
The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable ED procurement legislation (Directives 2004/18/EC and/or 2004/17/EC as well as Directives 89/665/EEC and 92/13/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the ED, with publication of tender notices in the ED Official Journal, as and where required.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
Documents
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Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.