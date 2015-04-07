ANAS SICUREZZA RETE E PIANO GALLERIE

Summary sheet
The project consists of several small and mid-sized investments, including installation of safety barriers, noise barriers and tunnel improvements to enhance the safety and environmental performances of a number of road sections on the network managed by ANAS SpA.
The investments included in the project aim at improving road safety in a large part of the national road network in Italy.
During appraisal the Bank will verify the compliance of the investments composing the project with the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU, Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC and Birds Directive 79/409/EEC as and where appropriate.
The project’s compliance with the applicable EU procurement legislation (Dir 2004/17/EC/ or 2004/18/EC and Dir. 2007/66/EC) will be checked during the appraisal, with respect, in particular, to the publication of the tender notices in the EU official journal as and where appropriate. Details of the procurement strategies will be reviewed during the appraisal.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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