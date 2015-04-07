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ANAS SICUREZZA RETE E PIANO GALLERIE

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 300,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Italy : € 300,000,000
Transport : € 300,000,000
Signature date(s)
31/07/2015 : € 133,000,000
9/03/2018 : € 167,000,000
Other links
Related public register
17/07/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ANAS SICUREZZA RETE E PIANO GALLERIE
Related public register
24/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ANAS SICUREZZA RETE E PIANO GALLERIE
Related press
Italy: EUR 133 million to Anas for road and tunnel safety

Summary sheet

Release date
7 April 2015
Status
Reference
Signed | 31/07/2015
20150095
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
ANAS SICUREZZA RETE E PIANO GALLERIE
ANAS S.p.A.
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 300 million
EUR 694 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project consists of several small and mid-sized investments, including installation of safety barriers, noise barriers and tunnel improvements to enhance the safety and environmental performances of a number of road sections on the network managed by ANAS SpA.

The investments included in the project aim at improving road safety in a large part of the national road network in Italy.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

During appraisal the Bank will verify the compliance of the investments composing the project with the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU, Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC and Birds Directive 79/409/EEC as and where appropriate.

The project’s compliance with the applicable EU procurement legislation (Dir 2004/17/EC/ or 2004/18/EC and Dir. 2007/66/EC) will be checked during the appraisal, with respect, in particular, to the publication of the tender notices in the EU official journal as and where appropriate. Details of the procurement strategies will be reviewed during the appraisal.

Related documents
17/07/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ANAS SICUREZZA RETE E PIANO GALLERIE
24/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ANAS SICUREZZA RETE E PIANO GALLERIE
Other links
Related press
Italy: EUR 133 million to Anas for road and tunnel safety

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ANAS SICUREZZA RETE E PIANO GALLERIE
Publication Date
17 Jul 2015
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
60141395
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20150095
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ANAS SICUREZZA RETE E PIANO GALLERIE
Publication Date
24 Dec 2022
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
165374745
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20150095
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
17/07/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ANAS SICUREZZA RETE E PIANO GALLERIE
Related public register
24/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ANAS SICUREZZA RETE E PIANO GALLERIE
Other links
Summary sheet
ANAS SICUREZZA RETE E PIANO GALLERIE
Data sheet
ANAS SICUREZZA RETE E PIANO GALLERIE
Related press
Italy: EUR 133 million to Anas for road and tunnel safety

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Italy: EUR 133 million to Anas for road and tunnel safety
Other links
Related public register
17/07/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ANAS SICUREZZA RETE E PIANO GALLERIE
Related public register
24/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ANAS SICUREZZA RETE E PIANO GALLERIE

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications