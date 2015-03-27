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SLOVENIA EU FUNDS 2014-2020

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 500,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Slovenia : € 500,000,000
Composite infrastructure : € 500,000,000
Signature date(s)
26/11/2015 : € 500,000,000
Other links
Related public register
09/06/2015 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - SLOVENIA EU FUNDS 2014-2020
Related public register
03/07/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SLOVENIA EU FUNDS 2014-2020
Related press
Slovenia: EIB supports with EUR 500 million co-financing with EU grants including potential projects addressing the refugee crisis
Related sub-project
MARIBOR-SENTILJ RAIL TRACK MODERNISATION
Related sub-project
RAILWAY LINE POLJCANE-SLOVENSKA BISTRICA UPGRADE
Related sub-project
ZIDANI MOST-CELJE RAILWAY LINE UPGRADE

Summary sheet

Release date
27 March 2015
Status
Reference
Signed | 26/11/2015
20150092
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
SLOVENIA EU FUNDS 2014-2020
GOVERNMENT OFFICE FOR DEVELOPMENT AND EUROPEAN COHESION POLICY
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 500 million
EUR 3756 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The structural programme loan (SPL) will mainly support the Slovenian operational programme for the implementation of the EU cohesion policy in the period 2014-2020.

Economic and social cohesion; environmental sustainability; increase in growth and employment potential

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Slovenia, as an EU Member State, has enacted the relevant EU Directives 2011/92/EU and 2001/42/EC into national environmental legislation. The Bank’s appraisal will focus on the promoter’s environmental management capacity to properly apply the Strategic Environmental Assessment (SEA) Directive 2001/42/EC, the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU, as well as the requirements of the Habitats and Birds Directives where appropriate. All relevant key documents for the project will be published, in line with the Bank’s disclosure policy.

The Bank will require the promoter, as a public administration entity, to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Dir. 2004/18/EC or 2004/17/EC and Dir. 2007/66/EC), with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where appropriate. The details will be reviewed by the Bank’s services during appraisal.

Related documents
09/06/2015 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - SLOVENIA EU FUNDS 2014-2020
03/07/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SLOVENIA EU FUNDS 2014-2020
Related projects
Related sub-project
MARIBOR-SENTILJ RAIL TRACK MODERNISATION
Related sub-project
RAILWAY LINE POLJCANE-SLOVENSKA BISTRICA UPGRADE
Related sub-project
ZIDANI MOST-CELJE RAILWAY LINE UPGRADE
Other links
Related press
Slovenia: EIB supports with EUR 500 million co-financing with EU grants including potential projects addressing the refugee crisis

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - SLOVENIA EU FUNDS 2014-2020
Publication Date
9 Jun 2015
Document language
Slovenian
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
59644771
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20150092
Sector(s)
Composite infrastructure
Regions
European Union
Countries
Slovenia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SLOVENIA EU FUNDS 2014-2020
Publication Date
3 Jul 2015
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
60138710
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20150092
Sector(s)
Composite infrastructure
Regions
European Union
Countries
Slovenia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
09/06/2015 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - SLOVENIA EU FUNDS 2014-2020
Related public register
03/07/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SLOVENIA EU FUNDS 2014-2020
Other links
Summary sheet
SLOVENIA EU FUNDS 2014-2020
Data sheet
SLOVENIA EU FUNDS 2014-2020
Related press
Slovenia: EIB supports with EUR 500 million co-financing with EU grants including potential projects addressing the refugee crisis
Related sub-project
MARIBOR-SENTILJ RAIL TRACK MODERNISATION
Related sub-project
RAILWAY LINE POLJCANE-SLOVENSKA BISTRICA UPGRADE
Related sub-project
ZIDANI MOST-CELJE RAILWAY LINE UPGRADE

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Slovenia: EIB supports with EUR 500 million co-financing with EU grants including potential projects addressing the refugee crisis
Other links
Related public register
09/06/2015 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - SLOVENIA EU FUNDS 2014-2020
Related public register
03/07/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SLOVENIA EU FUNDS 2014-2020
Related sub-project
MARIBOR-SENTILJ RAIL TRACK MODERNISATION
Related sub-project
RAILWAY LINE POLJCANE-SLOVENSKA BISTRICA UPGRADE
Related sub-project
ZIDANI MOST-CELJE RAILWAY LINE UPGRADE

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications