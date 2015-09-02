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SMART METERS - PROJECT SPARK

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 513,189,857.69
Countries
Sector(s)
United Kingdom : € 513,189,857.69
Energy : € 513,189,857.69
Signature date(s)
2/12/2015 : € 35,415,781.27
2/12/2015 : € 477,774,076.42
Other links
Related public register
04/09/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SMART METERS - PROJECT SPARK
Related press
United Kingdom: British homes to get smart meters under EUR 315 billion Investment Plan for Europe

Summary sheet

Release date
2 September 2015
Status
Reference
Signed | 02/12/2015
20150086
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
SMART METERS - PROJECT SPARK
ACCEPTABLE CORPORATE(S)
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
GBP 360 million (EUR 515 million)
GBP 963 million (EUR 1378 million)
Location
Sector(s)
  • Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
Description
Objectives

Installing smart gas and electricity meters for a major energy supplier in the United Kingdom

The installation of smart meters and the development of remote control capabilities will allow remote readings, near real-time consumption information and better management of the network. The project aims at improving efficiency of the gas and electricity distribution systems as well as customer information and awareness.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project comprises the installation of smart meters. The need for an environmental impact assessment (EIA) in accordance with Directive 2011/92/EU is unlikely. The main potential impact on the environment is from the disposal of the old meters.

The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not operating in the utilities sector and not having the status of a contracting entity, thus not subject to EU rules on public procurement.

Related documents
04/09/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SMART METERS - PROJECT SPARK
Other links
Related press
United Kingdom: British homes to get smart meters under EUR 315 billion Investment Plan for Europe

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SMART METERS - PROJECT SPARK
Publication Date
4 Sep 2015
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
61168748
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20150086
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
United Kingdom
Countries
United Kingdom
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
04/09/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SMART METERS - PROJECT SPARK
Other links
Summary sheet
SMART METERS - PROJECT SPARK
Data sheet
SMART METERS - PROJECT SPARK
Related press
United Kingdom: British homes to get smart meters under EUR 315 billion Investment Plan for Europe

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
United Kingdom: British homes to get smart meters under EUR 315 billion Investment Plan for Europe
Other links
Related public register
04/09/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SMART METERS - PROJECT SPARK

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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