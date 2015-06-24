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FOMENTO ROAD RENEWAL & REHABILITATION

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 161,300,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Spain : € 161,300,000
Transport : € 161,300,000
Signature date(s)
12/01/2016 : € 161,300,000
Other links
Related public register
07/12/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - FOMENTO ROAD RENEWAL & REHABILITATION
Related public register
20/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - A44- MOTORWAY GABIAS-ALHENDIN (FL 20150080)
Related public register
22/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - A-32 SOUTH ALBACETE BY-PASS (FL 20150080) - Resumen No Técnico
Related public register
22/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - A44- MOTORWAY GABIAS-ALHENDIN (FL 20150080) - Resumen no Técnico
Related public register
21/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - A-32 SOUTH ALBACETE BY-PASS (FL 20150080)
Related sub-project
PORT OF BARCELONA ACCESS (FL 20150080)
Related sub-project
A54 MOTORWAY PALAS DE REI-ARZUA

Summary sheet

Release date
24 June 2015
Status
Reference
Signed | 12/01/2016
20150080
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
FOMENTO ROAD RENEWAL & REHABILITATION
KINGDOM OF SPAIN
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 161 million
EUR 745 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project is a multi-scheme operation to improve the national road network in Spain.

This project will contribute to investment to improve road infrastructure. In particular, the operation will target schemes in the area of road rehabilitation and upgrades, construction of missing links and works to alleviate bottlenecks in TEN-T road networks and/or eligible Spanish regions.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

As the project is a multi-scheme operation, compliance with Directive 2011/92/EU on environmental impact assessment (EIA), as amended, Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC and Birds Directive 79/409/EEC will be reviewed during appraisal on a case-by-case basis. In particular, the implementation of the assessment procedures required under Art. 6(3) and Art. 6 (4) of the Habitats Directive will be verified. Compliance with Directive 2001/42/EC on strategic environmental assessment (SEA) will also be assessed during appraisal.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directive 2004/18/EC as well as Directive 2007/66/EC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Related documents
07/12/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - FOMENTO ROAD RENEWAL & REHABILITATION
20/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - A44- MOTORWAY GABIAS-ALHENDIN (FL 20150080)
22/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - A-32 SOUTH ALBACETE BY-PASS (FL 20150080) - Resumen No Técnico
22/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - A44- MOTORWAY GABIAS-ALHENDIN (FL 20150080) - Resumen no Técnico
21/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - A-32 SOUTH ALBACETE BY-PASS (FL 20150080)
Related projects
Related sub-project
PORT OF BARCELONA ACCESS (FL 20150080)
Related sub-project
A54 MOTORWAY PALAS DE REI-ARZUA

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - FOMENTO ROAD RENEWAL & REHABILITATION
Publication Date
7 Dec 2015
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
63417160
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20150080
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - A44- MOTORWAY GABIAS-ALHENDIN (FL 20150080)
Publication Date
20 Dec 2022
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
63603136
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20150080
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - A-32 SOUTH ALBACETE BY-PASS (FL 20150080) - Resumen No Técnico
Publication Date
22 Dec 2022
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
62925692
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20150080
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - A44- MOTORWAY GABIAS-ALHENDIN (FL 20150080) - Resumen no Técnico
Publication Date
22 Dec 2022
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
67038742
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20150080
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - A-32 SOUTH ALBACETE BY-PASS (FL 20150080)
Publication Date
21 Dec 2023
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
182314800
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20150080
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
07/12/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - FOMENTO ROAD RENEWAL & REHABILITATION
Related public register
20/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - A44- MOTORWAY GABIAS-ALHENDIN (FL 20150080)
Related public register
22/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - A-32 SOUTH ALBACETE BY-PASS (FL 20150080) - Resumen No Técnico
Related public register
22/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - A44- MOTORWAY GABIAS-ALHENDIN (FL 20150080) - Resumen no Técnico
Related public register
21/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - A-32 SOUTH ALBACETE BY-PASS (FL 20150080)
Other links
Summary sheet
FOMENTO ROAD RENEWAL & REHABILITATION
Data sheet
FOMENTO ROAD RENEWAL & REHABILITATION
Related sub-project
PORT OF BARCELONA ACCESS (FL 20150080)
Related sub-project
A54 MOTORWAY PALAS DE REI-ARZUA

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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