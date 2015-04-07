BIAL INOVACAO RDI II

Summary sheet
The project concerns Bial’s R&D investment programme over the next 3 years.
The promoter’s R&D investment program has the objective to discover, develop and provide therapeutic solutions in the following three major areas of research: central nervous system (CNS), cardiology and allergen immunotherapy.
The project mainly concerns investments in R&D that are expected to be carried out in existing facilities already authorized for the same purpose and would therefore not require an EIA under the Directive 2011/92/EU. Full environmental details will be verified during the appraisal.
The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not operating in the utilities sector and not having a status of a contracting entity, thus not being subject to EU rules on public procurement. However, if after the project appraisal, the EIB were to conclude that the promoter is after all subject to EU public procurement legislation (i.e. Directive 2004/17/EC), then the Bank would require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directive 2004/17/EC and Directive 92/13/EEC), with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.
This would be Bial’s second R&D investment programme supported by the EIB.
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Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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