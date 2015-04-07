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BIAL INOVACAO RDI II

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 60,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Portugal : € 60,000,000
Industry : € 60,000,000
Signature date(s)
21/09/2015 : € 60,000,000
Other links
Related public register
02/07/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BIAL INOVACAO RDI II
Related public register
01/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - BIAL INOVACAO RDI II
Related press
Portugal: EIB lends EUR 60 million to Bial in support of RDI

Summary sheet

Release date
7 April 2015
Status
Reference
Signed | 21/09/2015
20150078
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
BIAL INOVACAO RDI II
BIAL PORTELA & CA SA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 45 million
EUR 101 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project concerns Bial’s R&D investment programme over the next 3 years.

The promoter’s R&D investment program has the objective to discover, develop and provide therapeutic solutions in the following three major areas of research: central nervous system (CNS), cardiology and allergen immunotherapy.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project mainly concerns investments in R&D that are expected to be carried out in existing facilities already authorized for the same purpose and would therefore not require an EIA under the Directive 2011/92/EU. Full environmental details will be verified during the appraisal.

The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not operating in the utilities sector and not having a status of a contracting entity, thus not being subject to EU rules on public procurement. However, if after the project appraisal, the EIB were to conclude that the promoter is after all subject to EU public procurement legislation (i.e. Directive 2004/17/EC), then the Bank would require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directive 2004/17/EC and Directive 92/13/EEC), with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Comments

This would be Bial’s second R&D investment programme supported by the EIB.

Related documents
02/07/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BIAL INOVACAO RDI II
01/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - BIAL INOVACAO RDI II
Other links
Related press
Portugal: EIB lends EUR 60 million to Bial in support of RDI

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BIAL INOVACAO RDI II
Publication Date
2 Jul 2015
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
60092143
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20150078
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Portugal
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - BIAL INOVACAO RDI II
Publication Date
1 Jan 2019
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
87288839
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20150078
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Portugal
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
02/07/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BIAL INOVACAO RDI II
Related public register
01/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - BIAL INOVACAO RDI II
Other links
Summary sheet
BIAL INOVACAO RDI II
Data sheet
BIAL INOVACAO RDI II
Related press
Portugal: EIB lends EUR 60 million to Bial in support of RDI

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Portugal: EIB lends EUR 60 million to Bial in support of RDI
Other links
Related public register
02/07/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BIAL INOVACAO RDI II
Related public register
01/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - BIAL INOVACAO RDI II

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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