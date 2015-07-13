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PANAMA CITY AND BAY WASTEWATER TREATMENT PROJECT

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 45,858,937.91
Countries
Sector(s)
Panama : € 45,858,937.91
Water, sewerage : € 45,858,937.91
Signature date(s)
28/01/2016 : € 45,858,937.91
Other links
Related publications
Project Completion Report - - EN
Related public register
17/07/2015 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - Update to EIA - PANAMA CITY AND BAY WASTEWATER TREATMENT PROJECT
Related public register
05/03/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PANAMA CITY AND BAY WASTEWATER TREATMENT PROJECT - EIA
Related public register
19/12/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PANAMA CITY AND BAY WASTEWATER TREATMENT PROJECT
Related public register
21/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - PANAMA CITY AND BAY WASTEWATER TREATMENT PROJECT
Related press
EIB lends USD 50 million for water treatment in Panama City

Summary sheet

Release date
13 July 2015
Status
Reference
Signed | 28/01/2016
20150056
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
PANAMA CITY AND BAY WASTEWATER TREATMENT PROJECT
MINISTERIO DE SALUD
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 44 million (USD 50 million)
EUR 138 million (USD 157 million)
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project will improve the environmental conditions of Panama City and Bay by doubling the current treatment capacity of 190 000 cubic meters per day of the Juan Díaz Wastewater Treatment Plant.

This project is the main component of the second phase of the Panama City and Bay Sanitation Programme, which will continue to contribute to the Panama Government's efforts to increase the country's pollution abatement and environmental sustainability. It will treat the wastewater produced by approximately 400 000 people, which is currently discharged into rivers and into Panama Bay without any treatment. It will also indirectly have a positive economic impact on the metropolitan area of Panama. The project is in line with the EIB Water Sector Lending Policy and it also complies with the External Mandate for EIB activity in Asia and Latin America through the development of social and economic infrastructure.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project will have a very positive environmental and social impact for the population of Panama City. It will significantly reduce wastewater direct discharges into rivers and into the bay thus contributing to improving public health and environmental conditions in the beneficiary area. The project's compliance with environmental and social principles of the EU, the EIB and the other IFIs, together with the applicable national environmental legislation and issues related to adaptation to climate change will be verified during the appraisal.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that the procurement of the project is carried out in line with EIB procurement guidelines.

Comments

This operation is covered by the EU Guarantee for EIB loans outside the EU.

Related documents
17/07/2015 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - Update to EIA - PANAMA CITY AND BAY WASTEWATER TREATMENT PROJECT
05/03/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PANAMA CITY AND BAY WASTEWATER TREATMENT PROJECT - EIA
19/12/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PANAMA CITY AND BAY WASTEWATER TREATMENT PROJECT
21/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - PANAMA CITY AND BAY WASTEWATER TREATMENT PROJECT
Other links
Related publications
Project Completion Report - - EN
Related press
EIB lends USD 50 million for water treatment in Panama City

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - Update to EIA - PANAMA CITY AND BAY WASTEWATER TREATMENT PROJECT
Publication Date
17 Jul 2015
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
60410117
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20150056
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
Asia and Latin America
Countries
Panama
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PANAMA CITY AND BAY WASTEWATER TREATMENT PROJECT - EIA
Publication Date
5 Mar 2016
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
60409622
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20150056
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
Asia and Latin America
Countries
Panama
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PANAMA CITY AND BAY WASTEWATER TREATMENT PROJECT
Publication Date
19 Dec 2015
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
63699286
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20150056
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
Asia and Latin America
Countries
Panama
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - PANAMA CITY AND BAY WASTEWATER TREATMENT PROJECT
Publication Date
21 Dec 2023
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
184261393
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20150056
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
Asia and Latin America
Countries
Panama
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
17/07/2015 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - Update to EIA - PANAMA CITY AND BAY WASTEWATER TREATMENT PROJECT
Related public register
05/03/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PANAMA CITY AND BAY WASTEWATER TREATMENT PROJECT - EIA
Related public register
19/12/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PANAMA CITY AND BAY WASTEWATER TREATMENT PROJECT
Related public register
21/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - PANAMA CITY AND BAY WASTEWATER TREATMENT PROJECT
Other links
Summary sheet
PANAMA CITY AND BAY WASTEWATER TREATMENT PROJECT
Data sheet
PANAMA CITY AND BAY WASTEWATER TREATMENT PROJECT
Related publications
Project Completion Report - - EN
Related press
EIB lends USD 50 million for water treatment in Panama City

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
EIB lends USD 50 million for water treatment in Panama City
Other links
Related publications
Project Completion Report - - EN
Related public register
17/07/2015 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - Update to EIA - PANAMA CITY AND BAY WASTEWATER TREATMENT PROJECT
Related public register
05/03/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PANAMA CITY AND BAY WASTEWATER TREATMENT PROJECT - EIA
Related public register
19/12/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PANAMA CITY AND BAY WASTEWATER TREATMENT PROJECT
Related public register
21/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - PANAMA CITY AND BAY WASTEWATER TREATMENT PROJECT

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications