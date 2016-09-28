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GREECE BANKS LOAN FOR SMES AND MIDCAPS I

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 1,050,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Greece : € 1,050,000,000
Credit lines : € 1,050,000,000
Signature date(s)
18/03/2020 : € 10,000,000
2/07/2018 : € 40,000,000
10/02/2017 : € 50,000,000
29/05/2018 : € 50,000,000
22/12/2016 : € 100,000,000
24/05/2018 : € 100,000,000
22/12/2016 : € 100,000,000
6/07/2018 : € 100,000,000
22/12/2016 : € 100,000,000
22/12/2016 : € 100,000,000
30/06/2017 : € 150,000,000
1/08/2017 : € 150,000,000
Other links
Related press
Greece: EIB signs EUR 50m loan with Pancretan Cooperative Bank to support business lending to SMEs and Midcaps, bolster youth employment

Summary sheet

Release date
28 September 2016
Status
Reference
Signed | 22/12/2016
20150035
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Greece Banks Loan for SMEs and Mid-caps I
A number of commercial banks with strong SME lending activities in Greece; names to be confirmed after due diligence.
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 1050 million
Not applicable.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Loan for banks operating in Greece (including branch networks of foreign banks) for the exclusive financing of projects promoted by small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), with a window of up to 30% of the total loan amount for the financing of projects promoted by mid-caps, and including the fields of agriculture and agro-food as well as industry, tourism and services in Greece.

To improve access to term finance in support of small and medium-sized projects carried out by SMEs and mid-caps

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Comments

This operation is subject to approval by EIB's Governing Bodies. The proposed EIB finance is: up to EUR 1000 million.

Other links
Related press
Greece: EIB signs EUR 50m loan with Pancretan Cooperative Bank to support business lending to SMEs and Midcaps, bolster youth employment

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Greece: EIB signs EUR 50m loan with Pancretan Cooperative Bank to support business lending to SMEs and Midcaps, bolster youth employment
Other links

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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