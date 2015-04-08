Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

SOUTHERN WATER AND WASTEWATER AMP6 - I

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 143,245,953.3
Countries
Sector(s)
United Kingdom : € 143,245,953.3
Water, sewerage : € 143,245,953.3
Signature date(s)
16/07/2015 : € 143,245,953.3
Other links
Related public register
03/07/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SOUTHERN WATER AND WASTEWATER AMP6 - I
Related public register
24/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - SOUTHERN WATER AND WASTEWATER AMP6 - I
Related press
United Kingdom: EIB backs GBP 100m Southern Water investment

Summary sheet

Release date
8 April 2015
Status
Reference
Signed | 16/07/2015
20150033
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
SOUTHERN WATER AND WASTEWATER AMP6 - I
SOUTHERN WATER SERVICES LTD
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
GBP 100 million
GBP 230 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Southern Water provides water and sewerage services to a population of approximately 2.4 million (water) and 4.5 million (sewerage), respectively, in the south-east of England, including the counties of Kent, East Sussex and West Sussex, Hampshire and the Isle of Wight. The programme comprises improvements to water supply and wastewater collection and treatment as part of the first half of Southern Water's regulatory investment programme AMP6 (Asset Management Plan 6). The programme was approved by the economic regulator OFWAT in 2014. The programme includes measures to increase the resilience and performance of drinking-water treatment and water-supply assets in general as well as improvements to wastewater treatment in order to achieve compliance with the EU Wastewater Treatment Directive and stricter EU standards for bathing water.

Environmental Protection (100%)
Climate Action (20%)

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The programme comprises improvements to water supply and wastewater collection and treatment as part of the first half of Southern Water’s regulatory investment programme AMP6 to allow continued compliance with the Water Framework Directive (2000/60/EC) and the Urban Waste Water Treatment Directive (91/271/EEC). Compliance with EU and national environmental legislation and procedures will be verified during appraisal.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directives 2004/18/EC and/or 2004/17/EC as well as Directives 89/665/EEC and 92/13/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Related documents
03/07/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SOUTHERN WATER AND WASTEWATER AMP6 - I
24/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - SOUTHERN WATER AND WASTEWATER AMP6 - I
Other links
Related press
United Kingdom: EIB backs GBP 100m Southern Water investment

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SOUTHERN WATER AND WASTEWATER AMP6 - I
Publication Date
3 Jul 2015
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
60137840
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20150033
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
United Kingdom
Countries
United Kingdom
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - SOUTHERN WATER AND WASTEWATER AMP6 - I
Publication Date
24 Dec 2021
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
151246276
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20150033
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
United Kingdom
Countries
United Kingdom
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
03/07/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SOUTHERN WATER AND WASTEWATER AMP6 - I
Related public register
24/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - SOUTHERN WATER AND WASTEWATER AMP6 - I
Other links
Summary sheet
SOUTHERN WATER AND WASTEWATER AMP6 - I
Data sheet
SOUTHERN WATER AND WASTEWATER AMP6 - I
Related press
United Kingdom: EIB backs GBP 100m Southern Water investment

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
United Kingdom: EIB backs GBP 100m Southern Water investment
Other links
Related public register
03/07/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SOUTHERN WATER AND WASTEWATER AMP6 - I
Related public register
24/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - SOUTHERN WATER AND WASTEWATER AMP6 - I

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications