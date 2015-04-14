TUBITAK RESEARCH PROMOTION II

Summary sheet
The project aims at strengthening the research and innovation capacity of Turkey by co-financing the national academic research and development (R&D) programme and the industrial R&D programme managed and implemented through the Scientific and Technological Research Council (TÜBITAK).
The purpose of the project is to strengthen the science system and improve research and innovation capacity in the Republic of Turkey.
TÜBITAK operates science, technology and innovation programmes and the final beneficiaries of funding will include public and private sector promoters. In the EU this type of activity is not specifically submitted to environmental impact assessment. All research activities included in TÜBITAK programmes will nevertheless have to obtain the approval of the relevant national authorities. The programmes are expected to yield new knowledge and other output that can have improved environmental characteristics. Academic research in social sciences will also be financed and should benefit communities and society as a whole.
The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the Bank’s Guide to Procurement and applicable EU public procurement rules. The experience with four previous EIB projects confirms that transparent criteria and procedures for the allocation of financial resources from the TÜBITAK budget to the national R&D programmes are in place.
This operation is covered by the EU Guarantee for EIB loans outside the EU.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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