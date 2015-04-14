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TUBITAK RESEARCH PROMOTION II

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 200,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Türkiye : € 200,000,000
Services : € 200,000,000
Signature date(s)
28/12/2015 : € 200,000,000
Other links
Related publications
Project Completion Report - - EN
Related public register
22/03/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TUBITAK RESEARCH PROMOTION II
Related public register
01/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - TUBITAK RESEARCH PROMOTION II
Related press
Turkey: EUR 320 million in new EIB finance for climate action and knowledge economy investments

Summary sheet

Release date
14 April 2015
Status
Reference
Signed | 28/12/2015
20150021
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
TUBITAK RESEARCH PROMOTION II
TURKIYE BILIMSEL VE TEKNOLOJIK ARASTIRMA KURUMU
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 200 million
EUR 536 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project aims at strengthening the research and innovation capacity of Turkey by co-financing the national academic research and development (R&D) programme and the industrial R&D programme managed and implemented through the Scientific and Technological Research Council (TÜBITAK).

The purpose of the project is to strengthen the science system and improve research and innovation capacity in the Republic of Turkey.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

TÜBITAK operates science, technology and innovation programmes and the final beneficiaries of funding will include public and private sector promoters. In the EU this type of activity is not specifically submitted to environmental impact assessment. All research activities included in TÜBITAK programmes will nevertheless have to obtain the approval of the relevant national authorities. The programmes are expected to yield new knowledge and other output that can have improved environmental characteristics. Academic research in social sciences will also be financed and should benefit communities and society as a whole.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the Bank’s Guide to Procurement and applicable EU public procurement rules. The experience with four previous EIB projects confirms that transparent criteria and procedures for the allocation of financial resources from the TÜBITAK budget to the national R&D programmes are in place.

Comments

This operation is covered by the EU Guarantee for EIB loans outside the EU.

Related documents
22/03/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TUBITAK RESEARCH PROMOTION II
01/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - TUBITAK RESEARCH PROMOTION II
Other links
Related publications
Project Completion Report - - EN
Related press
Turkey: EUR 320 million in new EIB finance for climate action and knowledge economy investments

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TUBITAK RESEARCH PROMOTION II
Publication Date
22 Mar 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
65359929
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20150021
Sector(s)
Services
Regions
Enlargement Countries
Countries
Türkiye
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - TUBITAK RESEARCH PROMOTION II
Publication Date
1 Jan 2019
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
85136251
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20150021
Sector(s)
Services
Regions
Enlargement Countries
Countries
Türkiye
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
22/03/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TUBITAK RESEARCH PROMOTION II
Related public register
01/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - TUBITAK RESEARCH PROMOTION II
Other links
Summary sheet
TUBITAK RESEARCH PROMOTION II
Data sheet
TUBITAK RESEARCH PROMOTION II
Related publications
Project Completion Report - - EN
Related press
Turkey: EUR 320 million in new EIB finance for climate action and knowledge economy investments

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Turkey: EUR 320 million in new EIB finance for climate action and knowledge economy investments
Other links
Related publications
Project Completion Report - - EN
Related public register
22/03/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TUBITAK RESEARCH PROMOTION II
Related public register
01/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - TUBITAK RESEARCH PROMOTION II

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications