COLLAGEN TECHNOLOGIES (MGF)

Summary sheet
The project concerns R&D using the company's proprietary collagen technologies for the development of surgical implants and other pharmaceutical products. The products in the company's development pipeline combine proven therapeutics with its own collagen technology, enabling the creation of biocompatible and biodegradable products with customized drug release profiles, localised drug delivery and easy administration. Major indications addressed are pain, post-surgical adhesion and diabetic foot ulcer infections. Furthermore the project covers the expansion of the existing manufacturing capacities in Germany.
The RDI activities fall within the scope of the Horizon 2020 programme sections Industrial Leadership (Nanotechnologies, Advanced Materials, Advanced Manufacturing and Processing, and Biotechnology) as well as Societal Challenges (Health, Demographic Change and Wellbeing). EIB financing of the project corresponds to the Community's role to encourage Research and Technological Development as defined in Article 179 of the EC Treaty and with the "Common Interest" criterion under the Treaty's Article 309 point (c), i.e. the Bank's financing activities under the Knowledge Economy (i2i), research & development.
The promoter's investments concern research, development and innovation activities as well as production deployment that will be in large part carried out in existing facilities already authorised for similar activities and volumes and that do not require an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) according to the relevant EU Directives.
The promoter is a private company not operating in the utilities sector and not having a status of a contracting authority. Thus, it is not covered by the EU directives on procurement.
InnovFin – EU Finance for Innovators is a joint initiative launched by the EIB in cooperation with the European Commission under Horizon 2020. InnovFin consists of a series of integrated and complementary financing tools and advisory services covering the entire value chain of research and innovation in order to support investments from the smallest to the largest enterprise.
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Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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