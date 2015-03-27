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COLLAGEN TECHNOLOGIES (MGF)

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 25,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Germany : € 25,000,000
Industry : € 25,000,000
Signature date(s)
27/03/2015 : € 25,000,000
Other links
Related public register
21/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - COLLAGEN TECHNOLOGIES (MGF)
Related public register
21/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - COLLAGEN TECHNOLOGIES (MGF)
Related press
Germany: EUR 25 million under InnovFin to support Innocoll’s pharmaceutical R&D activities

Summary sheet

Release date
1 April 2015
Status
Reference
Signed | 27/03/2015
20150010
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
COLLAGEN TECHNOLOGIES (MGF)
Innocoll AG
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 25 million
EUR 50 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project concerns R&D using the company's proprietary collagen technologies for the development of surgical implants and other pharmaceutical products. The products in the company's development pipeline combine proven therapeutics with its own collagen technology, enabling the creation of biocompatible and biodegradable products with customized drug release profiles, localised drug delivery and easy administration. Major indications addressed are pain, post-surgical adhesion and diabetic foot ulcer infections. Furthermore the project covers the expansion of the existing manufacturing capacities in Germany.

The RDI activities fall within the scope of the Horizon 2020 programme sections Industrial Leadership (Nanotechnologies, Advanced Materials, Advanced Manufacturing and Processing, and Biotechnology) as well as Societal Challenges (Health, Demographic Change and Wellbeing). EIB financing of the project corresponds to the Community's role to encourage Research and Technological Development as defined in Article 179 of the EC Treaty and with the "Common Interest" criterion under the Treaty's Article 309 point (c), i.e. the Bank's financing activities under the Knowledge Economy (i2i), research & development.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The promoter's investments concern research, development and innovation activities as well as production deployment that will be in large part carried out in existing facilities already authorised for similar activities and volumes and that do not require an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) according to the relevant EU Directives.

The promoter is a private company not operating in the utilities sector and not having a status of a contracting authority. Thus, it is not covered by the EU directives on procurement.

Comments

InnovFin – EU Finance for Innovators is a joint initiative launched by the EIB in cooperation with the European Commission under Horizon 2020. InnovFin consists of a series of integrated and complementary financing tools and advisory services covering the entire value chain of research and innovation in order to support investments from the smallest to the largest enterprise.

Related documents
21/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - COLLAGEN TECHNOLOGIES (MGF)
21/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - COLLAGEN TECHNOLOGIES (MGF)
Other links
Related press
Germany: EUR 25 million under InnovFin to support Innocoll’s pharmaceutical R&D activities

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - COLLAGEN TECHNOLOGIES (MGF)
Publication Date
21 Jan 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
57741077
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20150010
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Germany
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - COLLAGEN TECHNOLOGIES (MGF)
Publication Date
21 Jan 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
89197513
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20150010
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Germany
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
21/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - COLLAGEN TECHNOLOGIES (MGF)
Related public register
21/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - COLLAGEN TECHNOLOGIES (MGF)
Other links
Summary sheet
COLLAGEN TECHNOLOGIES (MGF)
Data sheet
COLLAGEN TECHNOLOGIES (MGF)
Related press
Germany: EUR 25 million under InnovFin to support Innocoll’s pharmaceutical R&D activities

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Germany: EUR 25 million under InnovFin to support Innocoll’s pharmaceutical R&D activities
Other links
Related public register
21/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - COLLAGEN TECHNOLOGIES (MGF)
Related public register
21/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - COLLAGEN TECHNOLOGIES (MGF)

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications