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STRUCTURAL FUNDS CO-FINANCING II (HU)

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 1,250,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Hungary : € 1,250,000,000
Telecom : € 62,500,000
Credit lines : € 175,000,000
Education : € 175,000,000
Urban development : € 337,500,000
Services : € 500,000,000
Signature date(s)
17/12/2020 : € 10,000,000
20/11/2017 : € 10,000,000
22/05/2019 : € 17,500,000
28/09/2015 : € 25,000,000
17/12/2020 : € 28,000,000
17/12/2020 : € 28,000,000
20/11/2017 : € 28,000,000
20/11/2017 : € 28,000,000
22/05/2019 : € 49,000,000
22/05/2019 : € 49,000,000
17/12/2020 : € 54,000,000
20/11/2017 : € 54,000,000
28/09/2015 : € 70,000,000
28/09/2015 : € 70,000,000
17/12/2020 : € 80,000,000
20/11/2017 : € 80,000,000
22/05/2019 : € 94,500,000
28/09/2015 : € 135,000,000
22/05/2019 : € 140,000,000
28/09/2015 : € 200,000,000
Other links
Related public register
16/04/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - STRUCTURAL FUNDS CO-FINANCING FL II (HU) - SEA - Territorial and Settlement Operational Programme
Related public register
16/04/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - STRUCTURAL FUNDS CO-FINANCING FL II (HU) - SEA - Economic Development and Innovation OP Summary
Related public register
16/04/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - STRUCTURAL FUNDS CO-FINANCING FL II (HU) - SEA - Economic Development and Innovation OP Full Report
Related public register
16/04/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - STRUCTURAL FUNDS CO-FINANCING FL II (HU) - Regional Development OP - Osszesites
Related public register
16/04/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - STRUCTURAL FUNDS CO-FINANCING FL II (HU) - SEA - Central Hungary Operational Programme
Related public register
16/04/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - STRUCTURAL FUNDS CO-FINANCING FL II (HU) - Resource Development OP - Záró Ex-ante értékelő jelentés
Related public register
09/11/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - STRUCTURAL FUNDS CO-FINANCING II (HU)
Related press
Hungary: EIB provides EUR 500 million for co-financing projects with EU Structural Funds

Summary sheet

Release date
23 April 2015
Status
Reference
Signed | 28/09/2015
20150007
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
STRUCTURAL FUNDS CO-FINANCING FL II (HU)
Ministry for National Economy
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 1250 million
EUR 14684 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Co-financing Structural Funds Supported Investments in the current EU programming period (2014-2020)

The proposed operation will complement EU grant support from the Structural Funds. It will contribute to the implementation of eligible investments in the fields of regional development, human capital and economic development within the respective operational programmes, which are expected to foster Hungarian economic and social development and further integration within the EU.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Hungary, as an EU Member State, has transposed the relevant EU Directives 2011/92/EU and 2001/42/EC into national environmental legislation. The Bank’s appraisal will focus on the promoter’s environmental management capacity to properly apply the Strategic Environmental Assessment (SEA) Directive 2001/42/EC, the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU, as well as the requirements of the Habitats and Birds Directives where appropriate. All relevant key documents for the project will be published, in line with the Bank’s disclosure policy.

The Bank will require the promoter, as a public administration entity, to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Dir. 2004/18/EC or 2004/17/EC and Dir. 2007/66/EC), with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where appropriate. Projects with values below the EU thresholds will be procured according to the provisions laid down in national legislation. Details to be reviewed by the Bank’s services during appraisal.

Comments

-

Related documents
16/04/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - STRUCTURAL FUNDS CO-FINANCING FL II (HU) - SEA - Territorial and Settlement Operational Programme
16/04/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - STRUCTURAL FUNDS CO-FINANCING FL II (HU) - SEA - Economic Development and Innovation OP Summary
16/04/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - STRUCTURAL FUNDS CO-FINANCING FL II (HU) - SEA - Economic Development and Innovation OP Full Report
16/04/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - STRUCTURAL FUNDS CO-FINANCING FL II (HU) - Regional Development OP - Osszesites
16/04/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - STRUCTURAL FUNDS CO-FINANCING FL II (HU) - SEA - Central Hungary Operational Programme
16/04/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - STRUCTURAL FUNDS CO-FINANCING FL II (HU) - Resource Development OP - Záró Ex-ante értékelő jelentés
09/11/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - STRUCTURAL FUNDS CO-FINANCING II (HU)
Other links
Related press
Hungary: EIB provides EUR 500 million for co-financing projects with EU Structural Funds

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - STRUCTURAL FUNDS CO-FINANCING FL II (HU) - SEA - Territorial and Settlement Operational Programme
Publication Date
16 Apr 2016
Document language
Hungarian
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
58790512
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20150007
Sector(s)
Credit lines
Services
Telecom
Education
Urban development
Regions
European Union
Countries
Hungary
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - STRUCTURAL FUNDS CO-FINANCING FL II (HU) - SEA - Economic Development and Innovation OP Summary
Publication Date
16 Apr 2016
Document language
Hungarian
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
58806330
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20150007
Sector(s)
Credit lines
Services
Telecom
Education
Urban development
Regions
European Union
Countries
Hungary
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - STRUCTURAL FUNDS CO-FINANCING FL II (HU) - SEA - Economic Development and Innovation OP Full Report
Publication Date
16 Apr 2016
Document language
Hungarian
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
58799168
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20150007
Sector(s)
Credit lines
Services
Telecom
Education
Urban development
Regions
European Union
Countries
Hungary
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - STRUCTURAL FUNDS CO-FINANCING FL II (HU) - Regional Development OP - Osszesites
Publication Date
16 Apr 2016
Document language
Hungarian
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
59104278
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20150007
Sector(s)
Credit lines
Services
Telecom
Education
Urban development
Regions
European Union
Countries
Hungary
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - STRUCTURAL FUNDS CO-FINANCING FL II (HU) - SEA - Central Hungary Operational Programme
Publication Date
16 Apr 2016
Document language
Hungarian
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
58791850
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20150007
Sector(s)
Credit lines
Services
Telecom
Education
Urban development
Regions
European Union
Countries
Hungary
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - STRUCTURAL FUNDS CO-FINANCING FL II (HU) - Resource Development OP - Záró Ex-ante értékelő jelentés
Publication Date
16 Apr 2016
Document language
Hungarian
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
58997743
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20150007
Sector(s)
Credit lines
Services
Telecom
Education
Urban development
Regions
European Union
Countries
Hungary
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - STRUCTURAL FUNDS CO-FINANCING II (HU)
Publication Date
9 Nov 2015
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
62858312
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20150007
Sector(s)
Credit lines
Services
Telecom
Education
Urban development
Regions
European Union
Countries
Hungary
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
16/04/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - STRUCTURAL FUNDS CO-FINANCING FL II (HU) - SEA - Territorial and Settlement Operational Programme
Related public register
16/04/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - STRUCTURAL FUNDS CO-FINANCING FL II (HU) - SEA - Economic Development and Innovation OP Summary
Related public register
16/04/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - STRUCTURAL FUNDS CO-FINANCING FL II (HU) - SEA - Economic Development and Innovation OP Full Report
Related public register
16/04/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - STRUCTURAL FUNDS CO-FINANCING FL II (HU) - Regional Development OP - Osszesites
Related public register
16/04/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - STRUCTURAL FUNDS CO-FINANCING FL II (HU) - SEA - Central Hungary Operational Programme
Related public register
16/04/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - STRUCTURAL FUNDS CO-FINANCING FL II (HU) - Resource Development OP - Záró Ex-ante értékelő jelentés
Related public register
09/11/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - STRUCTURAL FUNDS CO-FINANCING II (HU)
Other links
Summary sheet
STRUCTURAL FUNDS CO-FINANCING FL II (HU)
Data sheet
STRUCTURAL FUNDS CO-FINANCING II (HU)
Related press
Hungary: EIB provides EUR 500 million for co-financing projects with EU Structural Funds

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Hungary: EIB provides EUR 500 million for co-financing projects with EU Structural Funds
Other links
Related public register
16/04/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - STRUCTURAL FUNDS CO-FINANCING FL II (HU) - SEA - Territorial and Settlement Operational Programme
Related public register
16/04/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - STRUCTURAL FUNDS CO-FINANCING FL II (HU) - SEA - Economic Development and Innovation OP Summary
Related public register
16/04/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - STRUCTURAL FUNDS CO-FINANCING FL II (HU) - SEA - Economic Development and Innovation OP Full Report
Related public register
16/04/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - STRUCTURAL FUNDS CO-FINANCING FL II (HU) - Regional Development OP - Osszesites
Related public register
16/04/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - STRUCTURAL FUNDS CO-FINANCING FL II (HU) - SEA - Central Hungary Operational Programme
Related public register
16/04/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - STRUCTURAL FUNDS CO-FINANCING FL II (HU) - Resource Development OP - Záró Ex-ante értékelő jelentés
Related public register
09/11/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - STRUCTURAL FUNDS CO-FINANCING II (HU)

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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