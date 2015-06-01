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MONACO I BAVARIAN GAS PIPELINE

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 30,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Germany : € 30,000,000
Energy : € 30,000,000
Signature date(s)
22/09/2016 : € 30,000,000
Other links
Related public register
07/03/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - MONACO I BAVARIAN GAS PIPELINE - Gashochdruckleitung Burghausen - Finsing
Related public register
02/02/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MONACO I BAVARIAN GAS PIPELINE
Related public register
15/10/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - MONACO I BAVARIAN GAS PIPELINE

Summary sheet

Release date
1 June 2015
Status
Reference
Signed | 22/09/2016
20150003
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
MONACO I BAVARIAN GAS PIPELINE
BAYERNETS GMBH
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 30 million
EUR 240 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Construction of a 86.5km-long gas pipeline from Überackern to Finsing in Bavaria

The project will allow for the replacement of more polluting fuels by cleaner and cheaper natural gas in the residential, commercial and industrial sectors.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project falls under Annex I of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU (amended by Directive 2014/52/EU). The respective assessment reports, including Flora Fauna Habitats (FFH) assessments, were submitted to the authorities in 2013 and disclosed to the public in 2014. The promoter expects the EIA procedure to finish around mid-2015.

The promoter will follow public procurement procedures according to the relevant EU directives. Main procurement activities are planned to take place in 2015.

Related documents
07/03/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - MONACO I BAVARIAN GAS PIPELINE - Gashochdruckleitung Burghausen - Finsing
02/02/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MONACO I BAVARIAN GAS PIPELINE
15/10/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - MONACO I BAVARIAN GAS PIPELINE

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - MONACO I BAVARIAN GAS PIPELINE - Gashochdruckleitung Burghausen - Finsing
Publication Date
7 Mar 2016
Document language
German
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
63312946
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20150003
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Germany
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MONACO I BAVARIAN GAS PIPELINE
Publication Date
2 Feb 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
64486742
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20150003
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Germany
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - MONACO I BAVARIAN GAS PIPELINE
Publication Date
15 Oct 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
131740784
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20150003
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Germany
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
07/03/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - MONACO I BAVARIAN GAS PIPELINE - Gashochdruckleitung Burghausen - Finsing
Related public register
02/02/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MONACO I BAVARIAN GAS PIPELINE
Related public register
15/10/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - MONACO I BAVARIAN GAS PIPELINE
Other links
Summary sheet
MONACO I BAVARIAN GAS PIPELINE
Data sheet
MONACO I BAVARIAN GAS PIPELINE

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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