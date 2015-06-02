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REGION PAYS DE LA LOIRE- MATERIEL ROULANT

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 96,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
France : € 96,000,000
Transport : € 96,000,000
Signature date(s)
3/09/2015 : € 96,000,000
Other links
Related public register
02/07/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - REGION PAYS DE LA LOIRE- MATERIEL ROULANT
Related public register
23/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - REGION PAYS DE LA LOIRE- MATERIEL ROULANT
Parent project
FRENCH REGIONAL TRAINS

Summary sheet

Release date
2 June 2015
Status
Reference
Signed | 03/09/2015
20150002
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
REGION PAYS DE LA LOIRE- MATERIEL ROULANT
REGION PAYS DE LA LOIRE
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 96 million
EUR 192 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Le projet a pour objectif l'acquisition de 13 rames bicourant Regio 2N pour le réseau ferroviaire des pays de la Loire.

Les nouvelles rames permettront de faire face à l'augmentation de la demande et de maîtriser les problèmes d'encombrement ainsi qu'un renouvellement du matériel existant arrivant en fin de vie.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

La fabrication de matériel roulant ne tombe dans le champ ni de l'Annexe I ni de l'Annexe II de la Directive 2012/92/EU. Durant l'instruction du projet, la Banque vérifiera les spécifications techniques du matériel, et plus particulièrement les exigences en matière d'efficacité énergétique et de bruit des nouvelles rames.

La Banque exigera du promoteur qu'il s'assure que les contrats pour la mise en œuvre du projet ait été passés/seront passés conformément à la directive applicable en matière de passation des marchés (Directive 2004/18/EC et Directive 2007/66/EC), avec la publication des avis d'appel d'offres le cas échéant.

Comments

-

Related documents
02/07/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - REGION PAYS DE LA LOIRE- MATERIEL ROULANT
23/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - REGION PAYS DE LA LOIRE- MATERIEL ROULANT
Related projects
Parent project
FRENCH REGIONAL TRAINS

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - REGION PAYS DE LA LOIRE- MATERIEL ROULANT
Publication Date
2 Jul 2015
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
60104947
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20150002
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - REGION PAYS DE LA LOIRE- MATERIEL ROULANT
Publication Date
23 Dec 2022
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
159652803
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20150002
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
02/07/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - REGION PAYS DE LA LOIRE- MATERIEL ROULANT
Related public register
23/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - REGION PAYS DE LA LOIRE- MATERIEL ROULANT
Other links
Summary sheet
REGION PAYS DE LA LOIRE- MATERIEL ROULANT
Data sheet
REGION PAYS DE LA LOIRE- MATERIEL ROULANT
Parent project
FRENCH REGIONAL TRAINS

General enquiries and comments

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Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Related publications