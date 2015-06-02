REGION PAYS DE LA LOIRE- MATERIEL ROULANT

Summary sheet
Le projet a pour objectif l'acquisition de 13 rames bicourant Regio 2N pour le réseau ferroviaire des pays de la Loire.
Les nouvelles rames permettront de faire face à l'augmentation de la demande et de maîtriser les problèmes d'encombrement ainsi qu'un renouvellement du matériel existant arrivant en fin de vie.
La fabrication de matériel roulant ne tombe dans le champ ni de l'Annexe I ni de l'Annexe II de la Directive 2012/92/EU. Durant l'instruction du projet, la Banque vérifiera les spécifications techniques du matériel, et plus particulièrement les exigences en matière d'efficacité énergétique et de bruit des nouvelles rames.
La Banque exigera du promoteur qu'il s'assure que les contrats pour la mise en œuvre du projet ait été passés/seront passés conformément à la directive applicable en matière de passation des marchés (Directive 2004/18/EC et Directive 2007/66/EC), avec la publication des avis d'appel d'offres le cas échéant.
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