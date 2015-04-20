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COPENHAGEN INFRASTRUCTURE II

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 75,060,987.02
Countries
Sector(s)
Denmark : € 75,060,987.02
Energy : € 75,060,987.02
Signature date(s)
1/07/2015 : € 37,529,990.49
1/07/2015 : € 37,530,996.53
Other links
Related public register
03/07/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - COPENHAGEN INFRASTRUCTURE II
Related public register
08/10/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - COPENHAGEN INFRASTRUCTURE II
Related press
Denmark: First financial transaction under Investment Plan for Europe: EIB backs innovative renewable energy infrastructure fund

Summary sheet

Release date
20 April 2015
Status
Reference
Signed | 01/07/2015
20140769
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
COPENHAGEN INFRASTRUCTURE II
COPENHAGEN INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERS I K/S,COPENHAGEN INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERS II PS
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
DKK 560 million (EUR 75 million)
DKK 15000 million (EUR 2011 million)
Location
Sector(s)
  • Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
Description
Objectives

Infrastructure fund investing in large energy-related projects, with a focus on offshore wind, biomass and transmission.

The fund targets mezzanine and equity-type investments primarily in greenfield energy-related projects with a focus on offshore wind, biomass, and electricity transmission, mainly in Northern and Western Europe.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Most of the projects to be financed by the fund are expected to fall under Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU, leaving it to the national competent authority to determine on the basis of Annex III of that directive whether an environmental impact assessment is required. If an underlying investment is subject to an EIA, the fund manager will be required to obtain the non-technical summary of it, and, where relevant, written confirmation from the competent authority that the investment will not have any significant negative impact on sites of nature conservation.

The fund’s investment guidelines will be required to ensure that procurement procedures applied by the underlying investments financed by the fund are in line with the provisions of the relevant directives.

Comments

Total project cost: Hard cap: DKK 15,000 million (EUR ~2,000 million) Target: DKK 12,000 million (EUR ~1,600 million)

Related documents
03/07/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - COPENHAGEN INFRASTRUCTURE II
08/10/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - COPENHAGEN INFRASTRUCTURE II
Other links
Related press
Denmark: First financial transaction under Investment Plan for Europe: EIB backs innovative renewable energy infrastructure fund

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - COPENHAGEN INFRASTRUCTURE II
Publication Date
3 Jul 2015
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
60140390
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20140769
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
United Kingdom
Countries
Denmark
Germany
EU Countries
United Kingdom
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - COPENHAGEN INFRASTRUCTURE II
Publication Date
8 Oct 2025
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
246663614
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20140769
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
United Kingdom
Countries
Denmark
Germany
EU Countries
United Kingdom
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
03/07/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - COPENHAGEN INFRASTRUCTURE II
Related public register
08/10/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - COPENHAGEN INFRASTRUCTURE II
Other links
Summary sheet
COPENHAGEN INFRASTRUCTURE II
Data sheet
COPENHAGEN INFRASTRUCTURE II
Related press
Denmark: First financial transaction under Investment Plan for Europe: EIB backs innovative renewable energy infrastructure fund

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Denmark: First financial transaction under Investment Plan for Europe: EIB backs innovative renewable energy infrastructure fund
Other links
Related public register
03/07/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - COPENHAGEN INFRASTRUCTURE II
Related public register
08/10/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - COPENHAGEN INFRASTRUCTURE II

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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