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HOCHSCHULEN NRW IV

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 450,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Germany : € 450,000,000
Education : € 180,000,000
Services : € 270,000,000
Signature date(s)
14/09/2015 : € 180,000,000
14/09/2015 : € 270,000,000
Other links
Related public register
10/07/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - HOCHSCHULEN NRW IV
Related public register
30/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - HOCHSCHULEN NRW IV

Summary sheet

Release date
4 May 2015
Status
Reference
Signed | 14/09/2015
20140763
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
HOCHSCHULEN NRW IV
BAU- UND LIEGENSCHAFTSBETRIEB DES LANDES NORDRHEIN-WESTFALEN
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 450 million
EUR 900 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Modernisation, construction and rehabilitation of buildings located at public universities and colleges owned by the Federal State of North-Rhine Westphalia, Germany.

The project promotes European research and higher education areas by assisting the State of North-Rhine Westphalia in improving research and teaching infrastructures at its higher-education institutions.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project covers universities and research facilities of a kind which are not specifically mentioned in Directive 2011/92/EU on environmental impact assessment (EIA), though the project is covered by Annex II of the directive in relation to urban development. The Bank’s services will verify during appraisal whether an EIA is required by the competent authority.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directive 2004/18/EC and/or 2004/17/EC as well as Directives 89/665/EEC and 92/13/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Related documents
10/07/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - HOCHSCHULEN NRW IV
30/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - HOCHSCHULEN NRW IV

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - HOCHSCHULEN NRW IV
Publication Date
10 Jul 2015
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
60142900
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20140763
Sector(s)
Education
Services
Regions
European Union
Countries
Germany
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - HOCHSCHULEN NRW IV
Publication Date
30 Nov 2024
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
191515155
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20140763
Sector(s)
Education
Services
Regions
European Union
Countries
Germany
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
10/07/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - HOCHSCHULEN NRW IV
Related public register
30/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - HOCHSCHULEN NRW IV
Other links
Summary sheet
HOCHSCHULEN NRW IV
Data sheet
HOCHSCHULEN NRW IV

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications