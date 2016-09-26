POLAND RURAL DEVELOPMENT CO-FINANCING

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
The project comprises support to selected measures of the Polish Rural Development Programme, 2014-2020.
The project is intended to result in improved environmental management of agricultural and forest lands across Poland as well as enhanced ecosystem health, resource efficiency and improved rural livelihoods. It will generate economic benefits in terms of employment and rural development. The programme also provides substantial support to investments by small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in upgrades to agricultural production and food processing, particularly in higher value-added and labour-intensive spheres of production, including livestock (dairy, pork, beef) and orchards, thus also supporting employment and income generation, especially in rural areas.
The project is expected to deliver multiple environmental benefits. Certain activities included in the overall project may require an environmental impact assessment (EIA), subject to the determination of the competent authority and in accordance with relevant applicable EU environmental regulations. Where an action may affect a Natura 2000 site, as designated according to Habitats and/or Birds directives, or where such action may be subject to other EU environmental regulation, including but not limited to the Nitrates, Water Framework and Flood Risks Directives, the Bank would require the promoter to follow the directives' procedures as transposed into national law.
The procurement procedures to be employed will be reviewed by the Bank's services, to ensure compliance with the EIB's Procurement Guidelines. Where the final beneficiary is a public administration entity, it will be required to follow EU public procurement rules, including publication of contract notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as implemented by national law.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
Documents
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