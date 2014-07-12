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ANSALDO ENERGIA R&D

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 50,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Italy : € 50,000,000
Industry : € 50,000,000
Signature date(s)
7/08/2015 : € 25,000,000
7/08/2015 : € 25,000,000
Other links
Related public register
02/07/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ANSALDO ENERGIA R&D
Related public register
29/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ANSALDO ENERGIA R&D

Summary sheet

Release date
29 April 2015
Status
Reference
Signed | 07/08/2015
20140712
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
ANSALDO ENERGIA R&D
ANSALDO ENERGIA SPA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 50 million
EUR 107 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project comprises the promoter's investments in research, development and innovation (RDI) in the fields of gas turbines, steam turbines and generators. The project will be carried out mainly in the promoter's research and development (R&D) centre in Genoa and partly by its subsidiary in Rheden (Netherlands).

The project concerns mainly product development and to some extent new technologies in order to meet the demand for new turbine generations with improved energy efficiency or operating flexibility.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project is expected to be carried out in existing R&D facilities that will not change their already authorised scope due to the project. The need for an environmental impact assessment (EIA) in accordance with Directive 2011/92/EU, as amended by directive 2014/52/EU, is therefore unlikely.

The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not operating in the utilities sector and not having the status of a contracting entity, thus not subject to EU rules on public procurement.

Related documents
02/07/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ANSALDO ENERGIA R&D
29/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ANSALDO ENERGIA R&D

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ANSALDO ENERGIA R&D
Publication Date
2 Jul 2015
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
60100425
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20140712
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ANSALDO ENERGIA R&D
Publication Date
29 Jan 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
94777327
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20140712
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
02/07/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ANSALDO ENERGIA R&D
Related public register
29/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ANSALDO ENERGIA R&D
Other links
Summary sheet
ANSALDO ENERGIA R&D
Data sheet
ANSALDO ENERGIA R&D

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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