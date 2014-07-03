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CDC COLLECTIVITES LOCALES MBIL

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 2,000,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
France : € 2,000,000,000
Credit lines : € 2,000,000,000
Signature date(s)
29/10/2015 : € 2,000,000,000
Other links
Related press
France: Caisse des Dépôts - EIB: EUR 2bn for local authorities and environmental and energy transition

Summary sheet

Release date
1 April 2015
Status
Reference
Signed | 29/10/2015
20140703
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
CDC INFRASTRUCTURES MBIL
CAISSE DES DEPOTS ET CONSIGNATIONS
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 2000 millions
Sans objet.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Prêt global pour le financement des projets d'investissement de moins de 25 M EUR des collectivités en France.

Le projet vise à apporter des prêts à long terme à des conditions favorables aux collectivités en France, bénéficiaires finaux, pour soutenir l'investissement dans les infrastructures publiques.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Les investissements réalisés par les bénéficiaires finaux devront être en conformité avec la législation nationale et européenne en vigueur en matière environnementale.

Les bénéficiaires finaux devront se conformer à la législation nationale et européenne en vigueur en matière de passation des marchés.

Comments

La Caisse des dépôts et consignations, qui intervient sur les mêmes priorités que la BEI et avec laquelle un partenariat a été mis en place en 2013, déploie ainsi ses compétences et son réseau pour optimiser le financement du secteur public local.

Other links
Related press
France: Caisse des Dépôts - EIB: EUR 2bn for local authorities and environmental and energy transition

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
France: Caisse des Dépôts - EIB: EUR 2bn for local authorities and environmental and energy transition
Other links

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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