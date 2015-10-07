SAINSHAND ONSHORE WIND PROJECT

Summary sheet
Construction and operation of a 54MW onshore wind farm near Sainshand, the capital of Dornogobi province in Mongolia
The project will contribute to the promotion of renewable energy and climate change mitigation, key priorities for the Bank. The project is also fully in line with Mongolia's national plan for the development of renewable energy resources and will lessen the country's reliance on ageing coal-fired power generation.
The competent authority screened the project in October 2014 and concluded that it requires an environmental and social impact assessment (ESIA) according to Mongolian law. An environmental impact assessment (EIA) conducted and approved in 2009 was only valid for five years and therefore needs to be updated and expanded to meet recent changes in legislation. During appraisal the ESIA will be screened for compliance with the Bank's environmental and social standards.
The project is considered as a concession under the Bank's Guide to Procurement. The concession is based on Mongolian laws that provide a framework for independent power production (IPP) operation and a feed-in tariff that is generally available as well as economically reasonable in terms of price, quality and risk-sharing. During appraisal the Bank will assess the concession process for publicity, fairness and transparency in accordance with section 3.4.3 of the Guide to Procurement.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
Documents
News & Stories
General enquiries and comments
The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.
Media enquiries
Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.
Complaints mechanism
Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.
Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.