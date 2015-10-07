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SAINSHAND ONSHORE WIND PROJECT

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 39,738,777.58
Countries
Sector(s)
Mongolia : € 39,738,777.58
Energy : € 39,738,777.58
Signature date(s)
2/08/2017 : € 13,152,422.01
2/08/2017 : € 26,586,355.57
Other links
Related public register
08/03/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - SAINSHAND ONSHORE WIND PROJECT (In Mongolian)
Related public register
30/01/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SAINSHAND ONSHORE WIND PROJECT
Related public register
30/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - SAINSHAND ONSHORE WIND PROJECT
Related public register
06/12/2021 - Resettlement Action Plan (RAP) - SAINSHAND ONSHORE WIND PROJECT
Related public register
06/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SAINSHAND ONSHORE WIND PROJECT - Environmental Impact Assessment Report
Related press
Mongolia: EIB backs USD 120 million Sainshand wind farm

Summary sheet

Release date
7 October 2015
Status
Reference
Signed | 05/08/2017
20140699
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
SAINSHAND SALKHIN PARK LLC
ACCEPTABLE CORPORATE(S)
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 45 million
EUR 95 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Construction and operation of a 54MW onshore wind farm near Sainshand, the capital of Dornogobi province in Mongolia

The project will contribute to the promotion of renewable energy and climate change mitigation, key priorities for the Bank. The project is also fully in line with Mongolia's national plan for the development of renewable energy resources and will lessen the country's reliance on ageing coal-fired power generation.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The competent authority screened the project in October 2014 and concluded that it requires an environmental and social impact assessment (ESIA) according to Mongolian law. An environmental impact assessment (EIA) conducted and approved in 2009 was only valid for five years and therefore needs to be updated and expanded to meet recent changes in legislation. During appraisal the ESIA will be screened for compliance with the Bank's environmental and social standards.

The project is considered as a concession under the Bank's Guide to Procurement. The concession is based on Mongolian laws that provide a framework for independent power production (IPP) operation and a feed-in tariff that is generally available as well as economically reasonable in terms of price, quality and risk-sharing. During appraisal the Bank will assess the concession process for publicity, fairness and transparency in accordance with section 3.4.3 of the Guide to Procurement.

Related documents
08/03/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - SAINSHAND ONSHORE WIND PROJECT (In Mongolian)
30/01/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SAINSHAND ONSHORE WIND PROJECT
30/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - SAINSHAND ONSHORE WIND PROJECT
06/12/2021 - Resettlement Action Plan (RAP) - SAINSHAND ONSHORE WIND PROJECT
06/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SAINSHAND ONSHORE WIND PROJECT - Environmental Impact Assessment Report
Other links
Related press
Mongolia: EIB backs USD 120 million Sainshand wind farm

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - SAINSHAND ONSHORE WIND PROJECT (In Mongolian)
Publication Date
8 Mar 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
62996430
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20140699
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Asia and Latin America
Countries
Mongolia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SAINSHAND ONSHORE WIND PROJECT
Publication Date
30 Jan 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
64468604
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20140699
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Asia and Latin America
Countries
Mongolia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - SAINSHAND ONSHORE WIND PROJECT
Publication Date
30 Dec 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
135425997
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20140699
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Asia and Latin America
Countries
Mongolia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Resettlement Action Plan (RAP) - SAINSHAND ONSHORE WIND PROJECT
Publication Date
6 Dec 2021
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
151778406
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Resettlement Action Plan (RAP)
Project Number
20140699
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Asia and Latin America
Countries
Mongolia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SAINSHAND ONSHORE WIND PROJECT - Environmental Impact Assessment Report
Publication Date
6 Dec 2021
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
151779735
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20140699
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Asia and Latin America
Countries
Mongolia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
08/03/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - SAINSHAND ONSHORE WIND PROJECT (In Mongolian)
Related public register
30/01/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SAINSHAND ONSHORE WIND PROJECT
Related public register
30/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - SAINSHAND ONSHORE WIND PROJECT
Related public register
06/12/2021 - Resettlement Action Plan (RAP) - SAINSHAND ONSHORE WIND PROJECT
Related public register
06/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SAINSHAND ONSHORE WIND PROJECT - Environmental Impact Assessment Report
Other links
Summary sheet
SAINSHAND SALKHIN PARK LLC
Data sheet
SAINSHAND ONSHORE WIND PROJECT
Related press
Mongolia: EIB backs USD 120 million Sainshand wind farm

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Mongolia: EIB backs USD 120 million Sainshand wind farm
Other links
Related public register
08/03/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - SAINSHAND ONSHORE WIND PROJECT (In Mongolian)
Related public register
30/01/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SAINSHAND ONSHORE WIND PROJECT
Related public register
30/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - SAINSHAND ONSHORE WIND PROJECT
Related public register
06/12/2021 - Resettlement Action Plan (RAP) - SAINSHAND ONSHORE WIND PROJECT
Related public register
06/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SAINSHAND ONSHORE WIND PROJECT - Environmental Impact Assessment Report

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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