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EU FUNDS CASTILLA Y LEON CO-FINANCING 2014-20

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 580,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Spain : € 580,000,000
Telecom : € 3,460,000
Solid waste : € 5,460,000
Energy : € 7,800,000
Health : € 20,900,000
Water, sewerage : € 25,640,000
Urban development : € 27,300,000
Education : € 27,300,000
Services : € 74,040,000
Agriculture, fisheries, forestry : € 193,300,000
Credit lines : € 194,800,000
Signature date(s)
7/10/2022 : € 440,000
26/07/2016 : € 520,000
27/11/2024 : € 580,000
18/06/2021 : € 600,000
27/11/2024 : € 1,160,000
13/10/2023 : € 1,320,000
7/10/2022 : € 1,540,000
26/07/2016 : € 1,820,000
18/06/2021 : € 2,100,000
7/10/2022 : € 2,200,000
27/11/2024 : € 2,320,000
26/07/2016 : € 2,600,000
13/10/2023 : € 2,640,000
18/06/2021 : € 3,000,000
27/11/2024 : € 5,220,000
13/10/2023 : € 5,280,000
7/10/2022 : € 6,160,000
27/11/2024 : € 6,380,000
26/07/2016 : € 7,280,000
7/10/2022 : € 7,700,000
7/10/2022 : € 7,700,000
18/06/2021 : € 8,400,000
26/07/2016 : € 9,100,000
26/07/2016 : € 9,100,000
18/06/2021 : € 10,500,000
18/06/2021 : € 10,500,000
13/10/2023 : € 11,880,000
13/10/2023 : € 14,520,000
7/10/2022 : € 15,400,000
7/10/2022 : € 16,060,000
26/07/2016 : € 18,200,000
26/07/2016 : € 18,980,000
18/06/2021 : € 21,000,000
18/06/2021 : € 21,900,000
27/11/2024 : € 42,340,000
7/10/2022 : € 52,800,000
26/07/2016 : € 62,400,000
18/06/2021 : € 72,000,000
13/10/2023 : € 96,360,000
Other links
Related public register
07/03/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - EU FUNDS CASTILLA Y LEON CO-FINANCING - Strategic Environmental Assessment
Related public register
15/12/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - EU FUNDS CASTILLA Y LEON CO-FINANCING 2014-20
Related press
Spain: EIB and Castilla y León Regional Government sign a EUR 130m loan to drive economic growth, competitiveness and jobs in the region

Summary sheet

Release date
16 December 2015
Status
Reference
Signed | 26/07/2016
20140697
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
EU FUNDS CASTILLA Y LEON CO-FINANCING 2014-20
COMUNIDAD AUTONOMA DE CASTILLA Y LEON
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 580 million
EUR 1982 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

EU co-financing of priority investments within the scope of Junta de Castilla y Leon's within the 2014-2020 Spanish Partnership Agreement.

The project entails the co-financing of investments schemes in key priority areas and selected priorities as defined by the draft 2014-2020 Regional Operational Programme of the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF).

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Castilla y León as a Spanish region is obliged by national legislation to transpose the relevant EU directives (Directives 2011/92/EU and 2001/42/EC) into national environmental legislation. The Bank's appraisal will focus on the Promoter's environmental management capacity to properly apply the Strategic Environmental Assessment (SEA) Directive (2001/42/EC), the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive (2011/92/EU), as well as the requirements of the Habitats and Birds Directives where appropriate. All relevant key documents for the project will be published, in line with the Bank's disclosure policy.

The Bank will require the Promoter, as a public administration entity, to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Dir. 2004/18/EC or 2004/17/EC and Dir. 2007/66/EC), with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where appropriate. Projects with values below EU thresholds will be procured according to the provisions laid down in national legislation. Details to be reviewed by the Bank's services during appraisal.

Related documents
07/03/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - EU FUNDS CASTILLA Y LEON CO-FINANCING - Strategic Environmental Assessment
15/12/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - EU FUNDS CASTILLA Y LEON CO-FINANCING 2014-20
Other links
Related press
Spain: EIB and Castilla y León Regional Government sign a EUR 130m loan to drive economic growth, competitiveness and jobs in the region

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - EU FUNDS CASTILLA Y LEON CO-FINANCING - Strategic Environmental Assessment
Publication Date
7 Mar 2016
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
63681453
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20140697
Sector(s)
Health
Credit lines
Agriculture, fisheries, forestry
Water, sewerage
Telecom
Services
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - EU FUNDS CASTILLA Y LEON CO-FINANCING 2014-20
Publication Date
15 Dec 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
59810620
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20140697
Sector(s)
Health
Credit lines
Agriculture, fisheries, forestry
Water, sewerage
Telecom
Services
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
07/03/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - EU FUNDS CASTILLA Y LEON CO-FINANCING - Strategic Environmental Assessment
Related public register
15/12/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - EU FUNDS CASTILLA Y LEON CO-FINANCING 2014-20
Other links
Summary sheet
EU FUNDS CASTILLA Y LEON CO-FINANCING 2014-20
Data sheet
EU FUNDS CASTILLA Y LEON CO-FINANCING 2014-20
Related press
Spain: EIB and Castilla y León Regional Government sign a EUR 130m loan to drive economic growth, competitiveness and jobs in the region

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Spain: EIB and Castilla y León Regional Government sign a EUR 130m loan to drive economic growth, competitiveness and jobs in the region
Other links
Related public register
07/03/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - EU FUNDS CASTILLA Y LEON CO-FINANCING - Strategic Environmental Assessment
Related public register
15/12/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - EU FUNDS CASTILLA Y LEON CO-FINANCING 2014-20

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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