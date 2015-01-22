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NS RAIL ROLLING STOCK

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 300,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
The Netherlands : € 300,000,000
Transport : € 300,000,000
Signature date(s)
18/12/2015 : € 300,000,000
Other links
Related public register
02/07/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - NS RAIL ROLLING STOCK
Related public register
25/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - NS RAIL ROLLING STOCK

Summary sheet

Release date
22 January 2015
Status
Reference
Signed | 18/12/2015
20140696
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
NS RAIL ROLLING STOCK
NS GROEP NV
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 250 million
EUR 550 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project consists of the acquisition of rolling stock (commuter and regional services) in the Netherlands.

The project promotes sustainable transport contributing to the EIB priority objective climate action.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The investments proposed under the project do not fall under either Annex I or Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment Directive 2001/92/EU as manufacturing and use of rail rolling stock is not included in either list. The need of EIA and/or assessment according to the Habitants Directive for associated facilities (e.g. maintenance workshops or depots) will be analysed during the appraisal. All else equal, the project is expected to have a positive environmental impact by helping the railways to maintain modal share in key sections of the passenger market that are most appropriately met by rail.

The promoter is a contracting authority governed by public law, as written in the Dutch procurement law (Aanbestedingswet 2012). The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with relevant EU Procurement Directives, with parallel publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where appropriate.

Related documents
02/07/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - NS RAIL ROLLING STOCK
25/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - NS RAIL ROLLING STOCK

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - NS RAIL ROLLING STOCK
Publication Date
2 Jul 2015
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
60107184
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20140696
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
The Netherlands
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - NS RAIL ROLLING STOCK
Publication Date
25 Dec 2021
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
143594062
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20140696
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
The Netherlands
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
02/07/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - NS RAIL ROLLING STOCK
Related public register
25/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - NS RAIL ROLLING STOCK
Other links
Summary sheet
NS RAIL ROLLING STOCK
Data sheet
NS RAIL ROLLING STOCK

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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