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ARVEDI MODERNISATION PROGRAMME

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 100,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Italy : € 100,000,000
Industry : € 100,000,000
Signature date(s)
22/05/2015 : € 100,000,000
Other links
Related public register
28/04/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ARVEDI MODERNISATION PROGRAMME
Related public register
19/03/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - ARVEDI MODERNISATION PROGRAMME - Modifica Impiantistica - Sostituzione Forno Linea 1 con nuovo forno Quantum
Related public register
19/03/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - ARVEDI MODERNISATION PROGRAMME - Siderurgica Triestina - Installazione di via Servola 1
Related public register
16/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ARVEDI MODERNISATION PROGRAMME

Summary sheet

Release date
26 February 2015
Status
Reference
Signed | 22/05/2015
20140677
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
ARVEDI MODERNISATION PROGRAMME
FINARVEDI SPA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 100 million
EUR 227 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Financing of part of the promoter's modernisation programme

The project comprises investment in two of Arvedi's north Italian production sites for the modernisation and downstream extension of production processes, introduction of new products and research and development (R&D) activities in steel products.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project concerns modernisation investment in both plants and R&D that are expected to be carried out in existing facilities. Parts of the investment require an environmental impact assessment (EIA) and a change in the existing site-specific environmental authorisation (AIA).

The promoter has been assessed as being a private company not operating in the utilities sector and not having the status of a contracting entity, thus not subject to EU rules on public procurement.

Related documents
28/04/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ARVEDI MODERNISATION PROGRAMME
19/03/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - ARVEDI MODERNISATION PROGRAMME - Modifica Impiantistica - Sostituzione Forno Linea 1 con nuovo forno Quantum
19/03/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - ARVEDI MODERNISATION PROGRAMME - Siderurgica Triestina - Installazione di via Servola 1
16/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ARVEDI MODERNISATION PROGRAMME

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ARVEDI MODERNISATION PROGRAMME
Publication Date
28 Apr 2015
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
58672390
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20140677
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - ARVEDI MODERNISATION PROGRAMME - Modifica Impiantistica - Sostituzione Forno Linea 1 con nuovo forno Quantum
Publication Date
19 Mar 2016
Document language
Italian
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
59249647
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20140677
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - ARVEDI MODERNISATION PROGRAMME - Siderurgica Triestina - Installazione di via Servola 1
Publication Date
19 Mar 2016
Document language
Italian
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
59231916
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20140677
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ARVEDI MODERNISATION PROGRAMME
Publication Date
16 Dec 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
95063360
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20140677
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
28/04/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ARVEDI MODERNISATION PROGRAMME
Related public register
19/03/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - ARVEDI MODERNISATION PROGRAMME - Modifica Impiantistica - Sostituzione Forno Linea 1 con nuovo forno Quantum
Related public register
19/03/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - ARVEDI MODERNISATION PROGRAMME - Siderurgica Triestina - Installazione di via Servola 1
Related public register
16/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ARVEDI MODERNISATION PROGRAMME
Other links
Summary sheet
ARVEDI MODERNISATION PROGRAMME
Data sheet
ARVEDI MODERNISATION PROGRAMME

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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