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SAO PAULO POWER DISTRIBUTION II

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 150,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Brazil : € 150,000,000
Energy : € 150,000,000
Signature date(s)
18/12/2015 : € 150,000,000
Other links
Related public register
16/04/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SAU PAOLO POWER DISTRIBUTION II - EIS Jales-Auriflama-Relatório Ambiental Preliminar
Related public register
09/11/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SAO PAULO POWER DISTRIBUTION II
Related public register
17/04/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SAO PAOLO POWER DISTRIBUTION II - EIS Jales-Santa Fé do Sul - Estudo Ambiental Simplificado
Related public register
16/04/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SAU PAOLO POWER DISTRIBUTION II - EIS Jales-Santa Fé do Sul
Related public register
17/04/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SAU PAOLO POWER DISTRIBUTION II - EIS Jales-Santa Fé do Sul-Laudo de Fauna
Related public register
21/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - SAO PAULO POWER DISTRIBUTION II

Summary sheet

Release date
9 January 2015
Status
Reference
Signed | 18/12/2015
20140667
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
SAO PAULO POWER DISTRIBUTION II
ELEKTRO ELETRICIDADE E SERVICOS SA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 150 million
EUR 340 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project aims to renew and expand the promoter's distribution networks, reducing energy losses and enhancing the reliability and quality of electricity supply in the states of Sao Paulo and part of Mato Grosso do Sul.

The promoter’s objectives for the current project period are to allow for around 50,000 new connections per year, improving quality standards and reducing losses.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

If located in the EU, the project would fall under Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU requiring the competent authority to determine the need for an EIA. The vast majority of the project schemes relate to medium or low voltage extensions and reinforcement that are expected to have minimal or no environmental impact. The impact that can typically be expected relates to visual impact, vegetation clearance, impact on flying vertebrates, electromagnetic fields, noise and disturbance during construction. The environmental and social requirements in Brazil for the different schemes will be identified and the appraisal will focus on the promoter’s capacity and procedures to address social impact and environmental issues in accordance with the Bank’s environmental and social standards.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the Bank’s Guide to Procurement.

Related documents
16/04/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SAU PAOLO POWER DISTRIBUTION II - EIS Jales-Auriflama-Relatório Ambiental Preliminar
09/11/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SAO PAULO POWER DISTRIBUTION II
17/04/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SAO PAOLO POWER DISTRIBUTION II - EIS Jales-Santa Fé do Sul - Estudo Ambiental Simplificado
16/04/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SAU PAOLO POWER DISTRIBUTION II - EIS Jales-Santa Fé do Sul
17/04/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SAU PAOLO POWER DISTRIBUTION II - EIS Jales-Santa Fé do Sul-Laudo de Fauna
21/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - SAO PAULO POWER DISTRIBUTION II

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SAU PAOLO POWER DISTRIBUTION II - EIS Jales-Auriflama-Relatório Ambiental Preliminar
Publication Date
16 Apr 2016
Document language
Portuguese
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
61155245
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20140667
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Asia and Latin America
Countries
Brazil
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SAO PAULO POWER DISTRIBUTION II
Publication Date
9 Nov 2015
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
62888689
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20140667
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Asia and Latin America
Countries
Brazil
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SAO PAOLO POWER DISTRIBUTION II - EIS Jales-Santa Fé do Sul - Estudo Ambiental Simplificado
Publication Date
17 Apr 2016
Document language
Portuguese
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
61156047
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20140667
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Asia and Latin America
Countries
Brazil
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SAU PAOLO POWER DISTRIBUTION II - EIS Jales-Santa Fé do Sul
Publication Date
16 Apr 2016
Document language
Portuguese
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
61158185
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20140667
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Asia and Latin America
Countries
Brazil
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SAU PAOLO POWER DISTRIBUTION II - EIS Jales-Santa Fé do Sul-Laudo de Fauna
Publication Date
17 Apr 2016
Document language
Portuguese
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
61158084
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20140667
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Asia and Latin America
Countries
Brazil
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - SAO PAULO POWER DISTRIBUTION II
Publication Date
21 Jan 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
124688712
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20140667
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Asia and Latin America
Countries
Brazil
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
16/04/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SAU PAOLO POWER DISTRIBUTION II - EIS Jales-Auriflama-Relatório Ambiental Preliminar
Related public register
09/11/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SAO PAULO POWER DISTRIBUTION II
Related public register
17/04/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SAO PAOLO POWER DISTRIBUTION II - EIS Jales-Santa Fé do Sul - Estudo Ambiental Simplificado
Related public register
16/04/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SAU PAOLO POWER DISTRIBUTION II - EIS Jales-Santa Fé do Sul
Related public register
17/04/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SAU PAOLO POWER DISTRIBUTION II - EIS Jales-Santa Fé do Sul-Laudo de Fauna
Related public register
21/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - SAO PAULO POWER DISTRIBUTION II
Other links
Summary sheet
SAO PAULO POWER DISTRIBUTION II
Data sheet
SAO PAULO POWER DISTRIBUTION II

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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