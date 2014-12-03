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BAVARIAN NORDIC INFECTIOUS DISEASE & CANCER RDI

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 50,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Germany : € 8,000,000
Denmark : € 42,000,000
Industry : € 50,000,000
Signature date(s)
12/05/2015 : € 8,000,000
12/05/2015 : € 42,000,000
Other links
Related public register
14/05/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BAVARIAN NORDIC INFECTIOUS DISEASE & CANCER RDI
Related public register
01/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - BAVARIAN NORDIC INFECTIOUS DISEASE & CANCER RDI
Related press
Denmark: EIB supports Bavarian Nordic’s development of Ebola and cancer vaccines

Summary sheet

Release date
3 December 2014
Status
Reference
Signed | 12/05/2015
20140665
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
BAVARIAN NORDIC INFECTIOUS DISEASE RDI INNOVFIN
BAVARIAN NORDIC A/S
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 50 million
EUR 128 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project covers the promoter’s research activities in treatment vaccines against infectious diseases and oncology benefiting from the proprietary platform technology of viral vaccines. It covers pre-clinical and clinical trials and the main indications targeted are smallpox, Ebola and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) for infectious diseases and prostate, colorectal and breast cancer in oncology.

Pharmaceutical research for and clinical development of new therapeutics, including vaccines and diagnostics is one of the most costly and risky activities of knowledge creation. Through its research, development and innovation (RDI) activities, the company is expected to contribute to the competitive search for and generation of new pharmaceutical knowledge in Europe in areas that are important for the improvement of its citizens' health. In particular due to its activities in infectious diseases, it contributes to the potential prevention of future pandemics.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project mainly concerns investments in research and development (R&D) that are expected to be carried out in existing facilities already authorised for the same purpose and would therefore not require an environmental impact assessment (EIA) under Directive 2011/92/EU. Full environmental details will be verified during the appraisal.

The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not operating in the utilities sector and not having a status of a contracting entity, thus not being subject to EU rules on public procurement. However, if after the project appraisal, the EIB were to conclude that the promoter is after all subject to EU public procurement legislation (i.e. Directive 2004/17/EC), then the Bank would require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directive 2004/17/EC and Directive 92/13/EEC), with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Related documents
14/05/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BAVARIAN NORDIC INFECTIOUS DISEASE & CANCER RDI
01/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - BAVARIAN NORDIC INFECTIOUS DISEASE & CANCER RDI
Other links
Related press
Denmark: EIB supports Bavarian Nordic’s development of Ebola and cancer vaccines

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BAVARIAN NORDIC INFECTIOUS DISEASE & CANCER RDI
Publication Date
14 May 2015
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
59129593
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20140665
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Germany
Denmark
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - BAVARIAN NORDIC INFECTIOUS DISEASE & CANCER RDI
Publication Date
1 Jan 2019
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
88878564
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20140665
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Germany
Denmark
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
14/05/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BAVARIAN NORDIC INFECTIOUS DISEASE & CANCER RDI
Related public register
01/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - BAVARIAN NORDIC INFECTIOUS DISEASE & CANCER RDI
Other links
Summary sheet
BAVARIAN NORDIC INFECTIOUS DISEASE RDI INNOVFIN
Data sheet
BAVARIAN NORDIC INFECTIOUS DISEASE & CANCER RDI
Related press
Denmark: EIB supports Bavarian Nordic’s development of Ebola and cancer vaccines

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Denmark: EIB supports Bavarian Nordic’s development of Ebola and cancer vaccines
Other links
Related public register
14/05/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BAVARIAN NORDIC INFECTIOUS DISEASE & CANCER RDI
Related public register
01/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - BAVARIAN NORDIC INFECTIOUS DISEASE & CANCER RDI

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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