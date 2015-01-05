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IDF LOAN FOR SMES & PRIORITY PROJECTS II

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 70,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Montenegro : € 70,000,000
Credit lines : € 70,000,000
Signature date(s)
22/04/2016 : € 30,000,000
16/03/2015 : € 40,000,000

Summary sheet

Release date
5 January 2015
Status
Reference
Signed | 16/03/2015
20140663
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
IDF LOAN FOR SMES & PRIORITY PROJECTS II
Investment and Development Fund of Montenegro JSC
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 70 million
Not applicable.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Loans for financing small and medium-sized projects carried out primarily by SMEs as well as final beneficiaries of any size and ownership, including local authorities

Financing of small/medium projects carried out by primarily by small and medium-sized enterprises as well as local authorities

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Comments

The project will be implemented during the years 2015 and 2016.
This operation is covered by the EU Guarantee for EIB loans outside the EU.

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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