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UK POWER NETWORKS - RIIO-ED1 NETWORKS UPGRADE

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 623,194,920.58
Countries
Sector(s)
United Kingdom : € 623,194,920.58
Energy : € 623,194,920.58
Signature date(s)
10/02/2017 : € 58,623,519.76
10/02/2017 : € 58,623,519.76
10/02/2017 : € 58,623,519.76
22/02/2016 : € 102,245,568.3
22/02/2016 : € 134,197,308.39
22/02/2016 : € 210,881,484.61
Other links
Related public register
30/01/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - UK POWER NETWORKS - RIIO-ED1 NETWORKS UPGRADE
Related public register
10/11/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - UK POWER NETWORKS - RIIO-ED1 NETWORKS UPGRADE
Related press
United Kingdom: GBP 500m EIB backing for Power Networks’ investment across southern and eastern England

Summary sheet

Release date
12 November 2015
Status
Reference
Signed | 22/02/2016
20140659
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
UK POWER NETWORK - RIIO-ED1 NETWORKS UPGRADE
UK Power Networks
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 708 million (GBP 500 million)
EUR 1699 million (GBP 1200 million)
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Renovating and reinforcing the electricity distribution networks throughout the London area, eastern England and south-eastern England

Distribution network upgrade, expansion and improvement.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The majority of the project will concern the implementation of high, medium and low-voltage schemes that are expected to have minimal environmental impact. Some of the high-voltage project schemes may fall under Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive thus requiring a review by the competent authority with due regard to the necessity for an environmental and biodiversity assessment. The environmental aspects of the project will be appropriately assessed as part of the Bank's appraisal process.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directives 2004/18/EC and/or 2004/17/EC as well as Directives 89/665/EEC and 92/13/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Comments

None

Related documents
30/01/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - UK POWER NETWORKS - RIIO-ED1 NETWORKS UPGRADE
10/11/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - UK POWER NETWORKS - RIIO-ED1 NETWORKS UPGRADE
Other links
Related press
United Kingdom: GBP 500m EIB backing for Power Networks’ investment across southern and eastern England

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - UK POWER NETWORKS - RIIO-ED1 NETWORKS UPGRADE
Publication Date
30 Jan 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
64466955
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20140659
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
United Kingdom
Countries
United Kingdom
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - UK POWER NETWORKS - RIIO-ED1 NETWORKS UPGRADE
Publication Date
10 Nov 2022
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
154571647
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20140659
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
United Kingdom
Countries
United Kingdom
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
30/01/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - UK POWER NETWORKS - RIIO-ED1 NETWORKS UPGRADE
Related public register
10/11/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - UK POWER NETWORKS - RIIO-ED1 NETWORKS UPGRADE
Other links
Summary sheet
UK POWER NETWORK - RIIO-ED1 NETWORKS UPGRADE
Data sheet
UK POWER NETWORKS - RIIO-ED1 NETWORKS UPGRADE
Related press
United Kingdom: GBP 500m EIB backing for Power Networks’ investment across southern and eastern England

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
United Kingdom: GBP 500m EIB backing for Power Networks’ investment across southern and eastern England
Other links
Related public register
30/01/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - UK POWER NETWORKS - RIIO-ED1 NETWORKS UPGRADE
Related public register
10/11/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - UK POWER NETWORKS - RIIO-ED1 NETWORKS UPGRADE

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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