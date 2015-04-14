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EUROPEAN SMES EXPORT FUNDING PLATFORM

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 50,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Sweden : € 1,250,000
Spain : € 1,250,000
Austria : € 2,500,000
France : € 2,500,000
The Netherlands : € 2,500,000
Italy : € 7,500,000
Germany : € 12,500,000
Luxembourg : € 20,000,000
Industry : € 50,000,000
Signature date(s)
23/10/2015 : € 1,250,000
23/10/2015 : € 1,250,000
23/10/2015 : € 2,500,000
23/10/2015 : € 2,500,000
23/10/2015 : € 2,500,000
23/10/2015 : € 7,500,000
23/10/2015 : € 12,500,000
23/10/2015 : € 20,000,000
Other links
Related press
First-ever EIB facility for buyer credit financing for European SME and Midcap exporters

Summary sheet

Release date
14 April 2015
Status
Reference
Signed | 23/10/2015
20140658
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
EUROPEAN SMES EXPORT FUNDING PLATFORM
NORTHSTAR EUROPE SA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 50 million
EUR 100 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Credit line for Northstar Europe SA, an export buyers' platform located in Luxembourg, supporting European SMEs and small Mid-caps exporting high-tech production equipment mainly outside the EU.

The final beneficiaries for this operation are European SME and mid-cap exporters as well as importers in overseas markets. The advantage of buyer export credits to exporter SMEs is that they can promote exports by enabling funding to their end-clients. There is no recourse to the exporter SMEs on the underlying export buyers' loans. This is generally considered a key success factor to sell abroad sophisticated and relatively expensive equipment. For importers, buyers' credit allows existing credit lines with their local commercial banks to be preserved and used for standard financing requirements such as working capital. The proposed operation fulfils an identified market gap (as documented by the EU Council Working Group on Export Credits) as neither commercial banks nor public promotional banks in most EU member countries are currently capable of providing small credit buyer credits below EUR 5m.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Potential environmental & social risks identified at appraisal will be mitigated by adapting the contract and/or side-letter with allocation conditions pertinent for this promoter and regions of the final beneficiaries in line with requirements in the relevant EU Directives.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement. However, the operation will be limited to private sector entities only. Consequently, there are no public-procurement-related concerns.

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First-ever EIB facility for buyer credit financing for European SME and Midcap exporters

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
First-ever EIB facility for buyer credit financing for European SME and Midcap exporters
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General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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