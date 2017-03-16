AEP ABIDJAN

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
- Water, sewerage - Water supply; sewerage, waste management and remediation activities
Renforcement du réseau de desserte d'eau potable de la ville d'Abidjan dans le cadre du programme d'investissements prioritaires pour l'augmentation des capacités d'approvisionnement en eau potable d'Abidjan
Le projet vise à améliorer la qualité du système d'alimentation en eau potable de 965 000 personnes dont 680 000 sont des usagers existants et 285 000 seront nouvellement raccordées. Le renforcement des infrastructures de base aura un impact significatif sur la structure économique de la ville, en favorisant un meilleur cadre de développement de l'industrie, du commerce et du secteur privé local.
Le projet aura un impact social bénéfique pour la population d'Abidjan. Il augmentera la qualité du service et la renforcera face à la croissance de la population. Il contribuera également à l'amélioration de la santé publique. La conformité du projet avec les principes environnementaux et sociaux de l'UE ainsi que la législation environnementale nationale applicable et les aspects liés à l'adaptation au changement climatique seront vérifiés lors de l'instruction. L'étude environnementale et sociale a été réalisée par le promoteur.
La Banque exigera du promoteur de s'assurer que toute procédure de passation des marchés est conforme au Guide de passation des marchés de la Banque. Le projet étant prévu en financement parallèle, cette règle d'appliquera seulement aux composantes financées par la Banque.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
Documents
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