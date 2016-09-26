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NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF IRELAND GALWAY CAMPUS

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 60,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Ireland : € 60,000,000
Education : € 60,000,000
Signature date(s)
30/06/2017 : € 60,000,000
Other links
Related public register
24/01/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF IRELAND GALWAY CAMPUS
Related press
Ireland: EIB confirms EUR 60m backing for NUI Galway campus and completion of EUR 675 million Irish university lending programme

Summary sheet

Release date
26 September 2016
Status
Reference
Signed | 06/07/2017
20140640
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF IRELAND GALWAY CAMPUS
NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF IRELAND GALWAY
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 60 million
EUR 120 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project will consist of the construction of new infrastructure (human biology building and student accommodation), the refurbishment of an existing university facility and upgrade of the IT infrastructure.

The purpose of the project is to construct and refurbish teaching, research and supporting facilities of the National University of Ireland (NUI) Galway. The project will include the development of new infrastructure (human biology building and student accommodation), the refurbishment of an existing university facility and the upgrade of the university's IT infrastructure. The aims are to increase the quality of teaching, learning and academic research at the university by updating the facilities. The ultimate beneficiaries are the students and staff of the university as well as eventual employers of the graduates and wider society in Ireland. The project is developed in line with the targets set up by the Community and University Sustainability Project (CUSP) established in 2015 by NUI Galway with the aim of making the university a green, smart and healthy campus.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Universities and research institutions are not specifically mentioned in Directive 2011/92/EU on environmental impact assessment (EIA). An EIA is therefore not required in accordance with the directive. However, parts of the investment cover the construction of new facilities and therefore may be covered by Annex II of the directive in relation to urban development. The Bank's services will verify during appraisal whether an EIA is required for any component of the project. Potential impact on Natura 2000 conservation sites as well as operating procedures and systems related to animal testing, genetically modified organisms (GMOs), biosafety hazards and wastes management will also be checked.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directives 2004/18/EC and/or 2004/17/EC as well as Directives 89/665/EEC and 92/13/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.

Related documents
24/01/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF IRELAND GALWAY CAMPUS
Other links
Related press
Ireland: EIB confirms EUR 60m backing for NUI Galway campus and completion of EUR 675 million Irish university lending programme

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF IRELAND GALWAY CAMPUS
Publication Date
24 Jan 2017
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
69220933
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20140640
Sector(s)
Education
Regions
European Union
Countries
Ireland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
24/01/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF IRELAND GALWAY CAMPUS
Other links
Summary sheet
NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF IRELAND GALWAY CAMPUS
Data sheet
NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF IRELAND GALWAY CAMPUS
Related press
Ireland: EIB confirms EUR 60m backing for NUI Galway campus and completion of EUR 675 million Irish university lending programme

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Ireland: EIB confirms EUR 60m backing for NUI Galway campus and completion of EUR 675 million Irish university lending programme
Other links
Related public register
24/01/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF IRELAND GALWAY CAMPUS

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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