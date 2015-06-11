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UNIVERSITY COLLEGE LONDON CAMPUS DEVELOPMENT

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 365,697,607.75
Countries
Sector(s)
United Kingdom : € 365,697,607.75
Education : € 365,697,607.75
Signature date(s)
22/12/2015 : € 162,999,185
24/02/2016 : € 202,698,422.75
Other links
Related public register
03/09/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - UNIVERSITY COLLEGE LONDON CAMPUS DEPLOYMENT
Related public register
31/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - UNIVERSITY COLLEGE LONDON CAMPUS DEVELOPMENT
Related press
United Kingdom: UCL agrees £280m EIB loan for campus developments

Summary sheet

Release date
11 June 2015
Status
Reference
Signed | 22/12/2015
20140639
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
UNIVERSITY COLLEGE LONDON CAMPUS DEVELOPMENT
UNIVERSITY COLLEGE LONDON
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 396 million (GBP 280 million)
EUR 812 million (GBP 574 million)
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project will finance renovation and extension of certain buildings on University College London's (UCL's) existing Bloomsbury campus, and the first phase in the development of a new 50 000 m2 campus at UCL East. This will be a multi-discipline campus, including experimental engineering and design, laboratories and research facilities, and aiming to foster innovation, new insights and new industries.

The proposed project is designed to help University College London contribute to the common European Higher Education Area and the European Research Area by strengthening its teaching and research capabilities.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Universities and research institutions are not specifically mentioned in Directive 2011/92/EU on environmental impact assessment (EIA), though the project may be covered by Annex II of the directive in relation to urban development. The Bank's services will check during appraisal the screening decision of the competent authority and whether an EIA is required.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Dir. 2004/18/EC and Dir. 2007/66/EC (amending Directives 1989/665/EEC and 1992/13/EEC) and Regulation (EU) No 1336/2013), with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Related documents
03/09/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - UNIVERSITY COLLEGE LONDON CAMPUS DEPLOYMENT
31/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - UNIVERSITY COLLEGE LONDON CAMPUS DEVELOPMENT
Other links
Related press
United Kingdom: UCL agrees £280m EIB loan for campus developments

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - UNIVERSITY COLLEGE LONDON CAMPUS DEPLOYMENT
Publication Date
3 Sep 2015
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
61143999
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20140639
Sector(s)
Education
Regions
United Kingdom
Countries
United Kingdom
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - UNIVERSITY COLLEGE LONDON CAMPUS DEVELOPMENT
Publication Date
31 Dec 2023
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
174716130
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20140639
Sector(s)
Education
Regions
United Kingdom
Countries
United Kingdom
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
03/09/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - UNIVERSITY COLLEGE LONDON CAMPUS DEPLOYMENT
Related public register
31/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - UNIVERSITY COLLEGE LONDON CAMPUS DEVELOPMENT
Other links
Summary sheet
UNIVERSITY COLLEGE LONDON CAMPUS DEVELOPMENT
Data sheet
UNIVERSITY COLLEGE LONDON CAMPUS DEVELOPMENT
Related press
United Kingdom: UCL agrees £280m EIB loan for campus developments

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
United Kingdom: UCL agrees £280m EIB loan for campus developments
Other links
Related public register
03/09/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - UNIVERSITY COLLEGE LONDON CAMPUS DEPLOYMENT
Related public register
31/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - UNIVERSITY COLLEGE LONDON CAMPUS DEVELOPMENT

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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