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ORADEA URBAN INFRASTRUCTURE

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 22,600,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Romania : € 22,600,000
Services : € 9,492,000
Industry : € 13,108,000
Signature date(s)
25/03/2015 : € 9,492,000
25/03/2015 : € 13,108,000
Other links
Related public register
23/04/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ORADEA URBAN INFRASTRUCTURE
Related public register
01/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ORADEA URBAN INFRASTRUCTURE
Related press
Romania: EIB continues to support the Municipality of Oradea in financing its investments in urban infrastructure

Summary sheet

Release date
13 January 2015
Status
Reference
Signed | 25/03/2015
20140624
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
ORADEA URBAN INFRASTRUCTURE
MUNICIPALITY OF ORADEA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 23 million
EUR 67 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Co-financing of EU-funded multi-sector projects promoted by the municipality of Oradea mainly in the sectors of tourism and urban infrastructure. The multi-annual investment programme is expected to be implemented between 2014 and 2016.

The multi-sector schemes to be financed are expected to contribute to the implementation of the urban strategy of the city. The project should also contribute to the overall development of the city and enhancement of business, tourism and living conditions. Furthermore, the project should contribute to reaching an acceptable level of investment quality and economic performance.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project comprises a multi-scheme operation and some of the schemes may fall under Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU. Should any scheme have a negative impact on an area forming part of the Natura 2000 network (falling under the Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC or Birds Directive 79/409/EEC), the Bank would require the promoter to act according to the provisions of the aforementioned directives, as transposed into national law. It is a requirement that all schemes must be implemented in compliance with EU environmental legislation.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directives 2004/18/EC and/or 2004/17/EC as well as Directives 89/665/EEC and 92/13/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Related documents
23/04/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ORADEA URBAN INFRASTRUCTURE
01/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ORADEA URBAN INFRASTRUCTURE
Other links
Related press
Romania: EIB continues to support the Municipality of Oradea in financing its investments in urban infrastructure

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ORADEA URBAN INFRASTRUCTURE
Publication Date
23 Apr 2015
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
58589729
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20140624
Sector(s)
Industry
Services
Regions
European Union
Countries
Romania
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ORADEA URBAN INFRASTRUCTURE
Publication Date
1 Jan 2019
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
79763300
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20140624
Sector(s)
Industry
Services
Regions
European Union
Countries
Romania
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
23/04/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ORADEA URBAN INFRASTRUCTURE
Related public register
01/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ORADEA URBAN INFRASTRUCTURE
Other links
Summary sheet
ORADEA URBAN INFRASTRUCTURE
Data sheet
ORADEA URBAN INFRASTRUCTURE
Related press
Romania: EIB continues to support the Municipality of Oradea in financing its investments in urban infrastructure

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Romania: EIB continues to support the Municipality of Oradea in financing its investments in urban infrastructure
Other links
Related public register
23/04/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ORADEA URBAN INFRASTRUCTURE
Related public register
01/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ORADEA URBAN INFRASTRUCTURE

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications