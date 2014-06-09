Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

A2A RETI ELETTRICHE E GAS II

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 200,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Italy : € 200,000,000
Energy : € 200,000,000
Signature date(s)
23/07/2015 : € 200,000,000
Other links
Related public register
14/07/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - A2A RETI ELETTRICHE E GAS II
Related public register
23/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - A2A RETI ELETTRICHE E GAS II

Summary sheet

Release date
28 April 2015
Status
Reference
Signed | 23/07/2015
20140609
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
A2A RETI ELETTRICHE E GAS II
A2A SPA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 200 million
EUR 400 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Investments in electricity and gas distribution networks for 2016-2019 mainly in the Milan and Brescia areas. Investments in gas networks cover also other areas in Northern Italy (i.e, Bergamo, Lodi, Piacenza, Pavia, Cremona, Alessandria) and in the Abruzzo Region. Investments in public lighting are in Milan and Brescia and will be carried out in 2015 and 2016.

The project will enable the beneficiaries to connect new users as well as to maintain or improve the reliability and quality standards of electricity and gas supply.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project will concern the implementation of medium and low-voltage schemes in electricity distribution and medium and low-pressure gas distribution schemes, some of which may require the competent national authority to determine the need for an environmental impact assessment (EIA). The project schemes are expected to have minimal environmental impact.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directives 2004/18/EC and/or 2004/17/EC as well as Directives 89/665/EEC and 92/13/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Related documents
14/07/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - A2A RETI ELETTRICHE E GAS II
23/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - A2A RETI ELETTRICHE E GAS II

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - A2A RETI ELETTRICHE E GAS II
Publication Date
14 Jul 2015
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
60216605
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20140609
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - A2A RETI ELETTRICHE E GAS II
Publication Date
23 Dec 2021
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
150506818
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20140609
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
14/07/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - A2A RETI ELETTRICHE E GAS II
Related public register
23/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - A2A RETI ELETTRICHE E GAS II
Other links
Summary sheet
A2A RETI ELETTRICHE E GAS II
Data sheet
A2A RETI ELETTRICHE E GAS II

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications