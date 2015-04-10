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ABENGOA RDI II

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 178,859,442.41
Countries
Sector(s)
Spain : € 178,859,442.41
Water, sewerage : € 17,885,944.24
Energy : € 35,771,888.48
Industry : € 125,201,609.69
Signature date(s)
6/07/2015 : € 2,385,944.24
30/07/2015 : € 3,000,000
6/07/2015 : € 4,771,888.48
6/07/2015 : € 5,000,000
30/07/2015 : € 6,000,000
6/07/2015 : € 7,500,000
6/07/2015 : € 10,000,000
6/07/2015 : € 15,000,000
6/07/2015 : € 16,701,609.69
30/07/2015 : € 21,000,000
6/07/2015 : € 35,000,000
6/07/2015 : € 52,500,000
Other links
Related public register
10/07/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ABENGOA RDI II
Related press
Spain: EIB signs first EFSI loan in support of Abengoa's RDI

Summary sheet

Release date
10 April 2015
Status
Reference
Signed | 06/07/2015
20140587
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
ABENGOA RDI II
ABENGOA SA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 155 million
EUR 313 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project concerns selected investments of the promoter's RDI programme in the areas of biotechnology / chemical process development for advanced biorefineries, water treatment, advance power systems and renewable energy. The activities will be predominantly carried out in Spain between 2015 and 2018.

The project corresponds to the EU policy orientations to promote private sector and competitive innovation. Part of the expenditures will take place in in less developed or transition regions. The project would hence be eligible for EIB financing under Article 309 of the EU Treaty, point c) "Knowledge Economy (i2)" – "Research and Development" and "Innovation" as well as a) Projects for developing less developed regions.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The Bank will require that projects financed under this operation comply with domestic and EU applicable legislation, as appropriate.

The Bank will require that projects financed under this operation comply with domestic and EU applicable legislation, where applicable.

Related documents
10/07/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ABENGOA RDI II
Other links
Related press
Spain: EIB signs first EFSI loan in support of Abengoa's RDI

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ABENGOA RDI II
Publication Date
10 Jul 2015
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
60219758
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20140587
Sector(s)
Industry
Energy
Water, sewerage
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
10/07/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ABENGOA RDI II
Other links
Summary sheet
ABENGOA RDI II
Data sheet
ABENGOA RDI II
Related press
Spain: EIB signs first EFSI loan in support of Abengoa's RDI

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Spain: EIB signs first EFSI loan in support of Abengoa's RDI
Other links
Related public register
10/07/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ABENGOA RDI II

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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