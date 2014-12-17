GLUCOSE AND ETHANOL PLANT

Summary sheet
The project concerns investments in (i) the construction and operation of a new glucose and gluten production unit and (ii) an adaptation of the existing bioethanol plant to divert part of its production into Extra Neutral Alcohol (ENA). Both project components are developed on the existing production sites of the promoters' at Zeitz, eastern Germany.
Both sub-projects aim at broadening the range of food and industrial products produced by the promoters. The sub-projects will share central facilities with the existing units at the industrial complex. The extension to the existing wastewater treatment plant (WWTP) of the bioethanol plant is required to accommodate increased waste water flows.
The sub-projects fall under Annex II of Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU. The promoters have submitted project documentation, including a preliminary Environmental Impact Assessment, to the competent authorities. After the corresponding public consultation procedure, authorities have screened the glucose and gluten production plant out. An Environmental Impact Study (EIS) was submitted in early 2014 for the extension project of the bio-ethanol plant. The plant will be built within the existing industrial facilities and will thus only have negligible additional visual impact on the landscape. Because of the project's location any significant negative impact on any site of nature conservation is considered unlikely to occur. There are no Natura 2000 sites in the surroundings of the plant.
The two promoters are private companies of industrial or commercial character, not operating in the utilities sector as their main economic purpose, and are therefore not subject to EU directives on procurement. They apply well-established procurement procedures that are in line with the standard practice for this industry, in the best interests of the project and therefore in line with the Bank’s procurement policy for private industry projects.
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