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A6 WIESLOCH-RAUENBERG TO WEINSBERG PPP

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 299,420,999.89
Countries
Sector(s)
Germany : € 299,420,999.89
Transport : € 299,420,999.89
Signature date(s)
12/12/2016 : € 299,420,999.89
Other links
Related public register
16/04/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - A6 WIESLOCH-RAUENBERG TO WEINSBERG PPP - AS Bad Rappenau–AS Heilbronn - Ausbau auf 6 Fahrstreifen
Related public register
16/04/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - A6 WIESLOCH-RAUENBERG TO WEINSBERG PPP - AS Heilbronn - AK Weinsberg
Related public register
16/04/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - A6 WIESLOCH-RAUENBERG TO WEINSBERG PPP - AS Wiesloch/Rauenberg - AS Sinsheim
Related public register
23/04/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - A6 WIESLOCH-RAUENBERG TO WEINSBERG PPP
Related public register
31/12/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - A6 WIESLOCH-RAUENBERG TO WEINSBERG PPP
Related press
Germany: #investEU – KfW IPEX-Bank and EIB finance new section of A6 motorway in Baden-Württemberg

Summary sheet

Release date
27 January 2015
Status
Reference
Signed | 20/12/2016
20140566
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
A6 WIESLOCH-RAUENBERG TO WEINSBERG PPP
PUBLIC ENTITY(IES)
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 250 million
Not disclosed.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Widening of a 25.5km section of the A6 motorway between Wiesloch-Rauenberg and Weinsberg (south of Heidelberg, north of Stuttgart) and maintenance of the overall section of 47.1km under a 30-year concession design, build, finance and operate contract (DBFO).
The project includes a 1.3km viaduct which crosses the Neckar Valley.

The main economic benefits will stem from reduced travel times and improved road safety thanks to enhanced road capacity.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project falls under Annex I of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EC. Compliance with the Strategic Environmental Assessment (SEA) directive 2001/42/EC, EIA Directive 2011/92/EU, Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC and Birds Directive 79/406/EEC will be reviewed at appraisal.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project are tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directive 2004/18/EC and/or 2004/17/EC as well as Directives 89/665/EEC and 92/13/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Related documents
16/04/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - A6 WIESLOCH-RAUENBERG TO WEINSBERG PPP - AS Bad Rappenau–AS Heilbronn - Ausbau auf 6 Fahrstreifen
16/04/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - A6 WIESLOCH-RAUENBERG TO WEINSBERG PPP - AS Heilbronn - AK Weinsberg
16/04/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - A6 WIESLOCH-RAUENBERG TO WEINSBERG PPP - AS Wiesloch/Rauenberg - AS Sinsheim
23/04/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - A6 WIESLOCH-RAUENBERG TO WEINSBERG PPP
31/12/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - A6 WIESLOCH-RAUENBERG TO WEINSBERG PPP
Other links
Related press
Germany: #investEU – KfW IPEX-Bank and EIB finance new section of A6 motorway in Baden-Württemberg

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - A6 WIESLOCH-RAUENBERG TO WEINSBERG PPP - AS Bad Rappenau–AS Heilbronn - Ausbau auf 6 Fahrstreifen
Publication Date
16 Apr 2016
Document language
German
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
58467874
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20140566
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Germany
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - A6 WIESLOCH-RAUENBERG TO WEINSBERG PPP - AS Heilbronn - AK Weinsberg
Publication Date
16 Apr 2016
Document language
German
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
58469391
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20140566
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Germany
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - A6 WIESLOCH-RAUENBERG TO WEINSBERG PPP - AS Wiesloch/Rauenberg - AS Sinsheim
Publication Date
16 Apr 2016
Document language
German
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
58469390
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20140566
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Germany
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - A6 WIESLOCH-RAUENBERG TO WEINSBERG PPP
Publication Date
23 Apr 2015
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
58574916
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20140566
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Germany
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - A6 WIESLOCH-RAUENBERG TO WEINSBERG PPP
Publication Date
31 Dec 2025
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
250974882
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20140566
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Germany
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
16/04/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - A6 WIESLOCH-RAUENBERG TO WEINSBERG PPP - AS Bad Rappenau–AS Heilbronn - Ausbau auf 6 Fahrstreifen
Related public register
16/04/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - A6 WIESLOCH-RAUENBERG TO WEINSBERG PPP - AS Heilbronn - AK Weinsberg
Related public register
16/04/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - A6 WIESLOCH-RAUENBERG TO WEINSBERG PPP - AS Wiesloch/Rauenberg - AS Sinsheim
Related public register
23/04/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - A6 WIESLOCH-RAUENBERG TO WEINSBERG PPP
Related public register
31/12/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - A6 WIESLOCH-RAUENBERG TO WEINSBERG PPP
Other links
Summary sheet
A6 WIESLOCH-RAUENBERG TO WEINSBERG PPP
Data sheet
A6 WIESLOCH-RAUENBERG TO WEINSBERG PPP
Related press
Germany: #investEU – KfW IPEX-Bank and EIB finance new section of A6 motorway in Baden-Württemberg

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Germany: #investEU – KfW IPEX-Bank and EIB finance new section of A6 motorway in Baden-Württemberg
Other links
Related public register
16/04/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - A6 WIESLOCH-RAUENBERG TO WEINSBERG PPP - AS Bad Rappenau–AS Heilbronn - Ausbau auf 6 Fahrstreifen
Related public register
16/04/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - A6 WIESLOCH-RAUENBERG TO WEINSBERG PPP - AS Heilbronn - AK Weinsberg
Related public register
16/04/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - A6 WIESLOCH-RAUENBERG TO WEINSBERG PPP - AS Wiesloch/Rauenberg - AS Sinsheim
Related public register
23/04/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - A6 WIESLOCH-RAUENBERG TO WEINSBERG PPP
Related public register
31/12/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - A6 WIESLOCH-RAUENBERG TO WEINSBERG PPP

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Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
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